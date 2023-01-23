Read full article on original website
Dave@lue
3d ago
Everyone wants to talk about the Catholic Church and little kids, no one want to talk about teachers and kids though. Hold these schools and teachers accountable.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are Missouri Republicans too focused on gender issues?
Missouri Republicans spent much of the past week on issues involving gender identity. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are Missouri Republicans too focused on gender issues? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
showmeinstitute.org
The Results Are in—We Got a C-
The Center for Education Reform’s (CER) Parent Power! Index was just released and Missouri actually improved from a D on the last index to a solid C-. CER created the index in 1999 to measure whether a state has “policies in place that put students ahead of systems,” “values the diversity of need and condition of every family,” “provides accessible information,” and “puts families in charge.” Despite having several school choice programs, Missouri, it seems, falls short on delivery.
krcu.org
Missouri Senate education committee passes Parents' Bill of Rights
Legislation to establish a Parents' Bill of Rights, which includes requiring Missouri school districts to provide parents with curriculum information and prohibiting the teaching of certain diversity-based topics such as critical race theory, is headed to the state Senate. Members of the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee voted 6-3...
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s attorney general slams CPS superintendent in second letter
Missouri’s GOP attorney general has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Senate Hits the Gas on Controversial Education Package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)-...
krcgtv.com
CPS Superintendent sends letter to Gov. Parson regarding drag performance
COLUMBIA — On Sunday, Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools Brian Yearwood sent a letter to Governor Mike Parson regarding a diversity breakfast that 30 CPS students attended which included a drag performance. The event the students attended was the City of Columbia’s 30th Annual “Columbia Values Diversity" Breakfast held...
Four bills making initiative petition process harder passed by Missouri House committee
A Missouri House committee approved four versions of proposals to overhaul the initiative petition process Thursday on party-line votes, despite warnings of well-funded opposition if lawmakers put one on the ballot. The differences among the competing proposals were enough that House Elections Committee Chairwoman Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, said she didn’t feel comfortable combining them. “I […] The post Four bills making initiative petition process harder passed by Missouri House committee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Talks of Critical Race Theory bans have taken schools backwards, state rep says
Critical Race Theory is the target of Republican education bills this session. Claiming CRT is divisive, some legislators want to ban it. Democratic rep and chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, Marlene Terry, makes the case for CRT.
In this Missouri School District, Physical Beatings May Be Reinstated, Sparking Controversy
The use of corporal punishment as a means to discipline people is one tht has been around with humans since the beginning and a form of punishment that is still currently being used around the world however, in countries such as the U.S the use of physical beatings has been done away with, mostly.
kcur.org
Reparations in rural Missouri
Across the country, state and local governments are studying reparations — what actions can be taken to make amends for the harms of slavery and segregation on Black Americans. In urban areas of Missouri, those discussions center around financial solutions. KBIA's Kassidy Arena reports that rural areas are taking their own steps toward righting historic wrongs, on a neighborhood level.
thehealthcareblog.com
Can Missouri Pass The Muster
A case has been made that a logical approach to reforming America’s violent and racist leanings would be to adopt the values and practices of Health Care for All. These include a commitment to compassion, understanding, and partnership; extending the linkages between individual, family, community and society; addressing fear and worry for individuals and populations; and promoting an optimistic and equitable future for all Americans.
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule
In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
What lawmakers are proposing to help curb violent crime in Missouri
Missouri lawmakers want the governor to appoint a special prosecutor to certain parts of the state to help reduce crime.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
Missouri lawmakers urged to act fast on state worker pay raise
Gov. Parson is asking lawmakers to approve a pay boost for state workers as soon as possible with 7,000 job openings across state government.
Advocate
Missouri Leads Nation in Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation in 2023, Says ACLU
MissouriRepublicans have proposed more anti-LGBTQ+ legislation than any other state in the country, according to data from the American Civil Liberties Union. Activists warn that the increase in bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights — with a particular focus on trans rights — suggests a continued push to marginalize queer communities and utilize their members as political scapegoats.
