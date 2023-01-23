ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

247Sports

2026 WR Burroughs enjoys recent Florida visit

Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School 2026 wide Naeem Burroughs receiver is a promising pass catcher in the state of Florida for the current freshman high school crop. He's already amassed seven offers to date, with one of those coming from the Florida Gators this past summer after taking part in a camp session with the staff. Burroughs actually did not know he already held an offer from Florida's staff heading into this past weekends visit for their Junior Day they held on campus. He learned of that tender after spending time around the staff last weekend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

2025 LB Alford already has strong connections with UF staff

After landing an offer from the Florida Gators last summer following a camp workout, Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll 2025 linebacker Tarvos Alford has logged a few more trips to Gainesville. This past weekend, he made a return for a small Junior Day the Gators held on campus. Much of the scenery around campus is already familiar with Alford from past visits, but this time around, one of the newer things was the extended time he got around head coach Billy Napier.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Dunbar Head Coach on Abrams: 'He's a walking touchdown.'

Florida State landed a public commitment from Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star junior wide receiver Tawaski Abrams on Thursday. Prior to him going public with his decision, Noles247 caught up with Dunbar head coach Sam Brown to learn more about the talented wide receiver. When Brown was asked to describe...
FORT MYERS, FL
Yardbarker

Friday UCF Recruiting Notes

Article photo of elite prospect Kam Davis; photo shot in 2022 by Brian Smith. Just wanted to list a few of the prospects that will be coming to Orlando this weekend to compete in the Pylon 7v7 tournament, and then mention some of the key recruiting targets for UCF during today’s junior day event.
ORLANDO, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

