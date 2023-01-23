Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School 2026 wide Naeem Burroughs receiver is a promising pass catcher in the state of Florida for the current freshman high school crop. He's already amassed seven offers to date, with one of those coming from the Florida Gators this past summer after taking part in a camp session with the staff. Burroughs actually did not know he already held an offer from Florida's staff heading into this past weekends visit for their Junior Day they held on campus. He learned of that tender after spending time around the staff last weekend.

