Performance is the name of this car’s game. German automotive fans across their nation as well as our own have been watching one brand particularly close when it comes to true performance. That company is Porsche, a very boastful manufacturer that has always made its intentions clear on the racing track. One of the best examples of that speed out there is the 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a track-focused automobile that shows off style and competence in every competitive realm. It may be the performance, style, or overall legend that follows these cars but you could decide for yourself behind the wheel as this vehicle is currently looking for a new driver.

1 DAY AGO