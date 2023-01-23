Read full article on original website
RideApart
Land Moto Goes Rugged With New District Scrambler Electric Bike
Electric motorcycles have been around for several years now, but it wasn't until fairly recently that we've begun seeing electric two-wheelers focused more on fun and performance, rather than practicality and utility. Sure, brands like Zero and Energica are all about performance, but you could argue that the number of bland and boring e-scooters from China vastly outnumber electric bikes of this caliber.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
electrek.co
Denago Fat Tire e-bike review: 28 mph off-roader with a big ol’ battery
As much fun as e-bikes are for getting around the city, I love taking them off-road and onto trails. That’s where fat tires really come alive, and the Denago Fat Tire Step-Thru electric bike showcases just what I love about e-bikes with big honkin’ tires. This definitely isn’t...
2024 Ford Ranger For North America Spied Without Any Camouflage
Seeing a Ford Ranger on the streets of Detroit isn't a big deal, but this one is special. It's the next-generation model, which debuted for global markets over a year ago. That didn't include North America, and in the months since the debut, we've seen camouflaged test vehicles from time to time. Now, our spy photographers in Motown caught the new US-spec Ranger in full view, revealing everything on the outside.
RideApart
Digital Artist Imagines Electric Ducati Monster Based On The V21L
You could definitely say that Ducati has previously had a love-hate relationship with electric motorcycles. Back in 2021, the idea of an electric motorcycle from the House of Borgo Panigale was absurd. The company even went as far as straight up saying that it had no plans of producing an electric motorbike.
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
MotorAuthority
2025 Bentley Continental GT spy shots
Bentley is in the early stages of development for an updated Continental GT. A prototype has been spotted and so far the only changes are to the internals of the lights at both ends. The lights, particularly at the rear, feature more details, similar to what was shown on Bentley's...
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
RideApart
Harley Invites Private Parties To Sell Used Bikes On H-D1 Marketplace
Back in July of 2021, Harley-Davidson launched H-D1 Marketplace, its used bike sales platform. At launch time, the H-D1 Marketplace listed both pre-owned and certified pre-owned Harley-Davidson bikes that were sold by participating Harley dealers across the country. Fast-forward to January, 2023, and Harley’s vision for the H-D1 Marketplace is now expanding to include private party sellers, too.
RideApart
Triumph Recalls Speed Triple 1200 RR/RS Models For Radiator Fan
Triumph launched its latest-generation Speed Triple with the 2022 Speed Triple 1200 RS. The platform not only debuted Hinckley’s new 1,160cc inline triple but also propelled the Speed Triple to the forefront of the category with 177 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque. The RS trim only enjoyed its moment in the sun for eight months before the fairing-clad 2022 Speed Triple 1200 RR joined Triumph’s supernaked lineup in September, 2021.
MotorAuthority
Bentley Continental Bathurst 12 Hour special editions celebrate Aussie race win
Bentley is celebrating its success at Australia's Bathurst 12 Hour race with two special editions, both offered only in Australia. Designed by the automaker's Mulliner personalization division and dealership Bentley Sydney, the two cars are based on the Continental GT S coupe, which just launched in Australia, but with styling elements inspired by the number 7 Continental GT3 race car that finished first at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour.
Special Order Porsche 911 GT3 RS In Ultraviolet Selling At Barrett-Jackson This Saturday
Performance is the name of this car’s game. German automotive fans across their nation as well as our own have been watching one brand particularly close when it comes to true performance. That company is Porsche, a very boastful manufacturer that has always made its intentions clear on the racing track. One of the best examples of that speed out there is the 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a track-focused automobile that shows off style and competence in every competitive realm. It may be the performance, style, or overall legend that follows these cars but you could decide for yourself behind the wheel as this vehicle is currently looking for a new driver.
RideApart
How Will Harley Position Chinese-Made X350RA In The U.S. Market?
Harley-Davidson's 120th Anniversary announcement came and went with no mention of the brand’s upcoming entry-level model, the X350RA. Sure, the Motor Company rolled out the new Nightster Special, resurrected the Breakout, and showcased its latest Trikes, but the Chinese-made naked bike never crashed the cruiser party. A glimmer of...
MotorAuthority
BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT
Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
RideApart
Aegis Rider's Heads-Up Display Tech To Enter Production In 2023
With the development of technology surrounding interactive displays and augmented reality, it makes sense that the logical next step in motorcycle-related tech would involve some sort of heads-up display system. Indeed, in the world of cars, we've seen this in the form of vital driving stats projected onto the car's windshield—but what about motorcycles?
RideApart
Ural Unveils New Engine And Drivetrain Updates For 2023
Slow and steady wins the race. That's as true in day-to-day life as it is in product development. Take Ural, for example. For the past twenty years or so, our friends from Irbit have been incrementally improving their iconic sidecar rigs. From simple things like new castings or gauges to major systems like Brembo brakes and fuel injection. Now, in 2023—despite war, materials scarcity, soaring costs, and relocation to Kazakhstan—Ural has reached its seeming apotheosis with the latest round of updates.
One of 190 2010 Porsche GT3 RS Coupes Being Sold By Ryan Friedman Motorcars
You’re not likely to run into another one quite like this. Modern Porsche has made a name for itself in the automobile industry by improving upon the concepts which made them famous in the first place. Rather than simply riding the coattails of their previous successes, the newer vehicles are focused on constant innovation. This particular vehicle is an example of what Porsche has been able to accomplish over its reign as Germany’s greatest sports car brand. Despite the car having been made in 2010, it still keeps up with today's supercars. So what is it about this Porsche 997.2 GT3 RS that makes it such an impressive performance car for anyone with a taste for German cars?
RideApart
Honda To Speed Up Bike And Car Electrification Process In April, 2023
Honda has been making far-reaching public announcements about its plans to achieve carbon neutrality for the past couple of years now. In April, 2021, Team Red set a goal for itself of being a 100-percent zero emission concern by 2040. By September, 2022, it said that plans were underway to release 10 new electric two-wheelers by 2025.
RideApart
Chinese Patent Reveals CFMoto Developing V4-Powered Superbike
CFMoto and KTM have enjoyed a close relationship since 2013. In that time, the Chinese marque leveraged Team Orange mills to power models such as the 800 MT adventure-tourer, 700 CL-X platform, and 1250 TR-G grand tourer. With the adventure, touring, and retro classes in tow, CFMoto set its sights on the sportbike category as of late.
