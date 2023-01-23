Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police need help solving murder of 25-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police need help solving a murder that left extremely few clues behind on the city’s west side. Aja Booth, 25, had just stopped by her brother’s house on Appoline Street when a random shot came through the kitchen window and killed her. “We heard...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton Township police search for 4 people after shots fired into home
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Canton Township are searching for four people after shots were fired into an occupied home over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 21) in the 51000 block of Mott Road. Officials said multiple shots were fired into an occupied...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit
DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen steals woman’s purse in Birmingham, uses her credit cards, is arrested in Las Vegas, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A teenager was arrested in Las Vegas after he grabbed a woman from behind, stole her purse, and used her credit cards at multiple stores around Metro Detroit, police said. The theft happened at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 4 along Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue...
ClickOnDetroit.com
14 bundles of heroin, 12-gauge shotgun found during drugged driving arrest in Berkley
BERKLEY, Mich. – A 12-gauge shotgun and 14 bundles of heroin were found while officials in Berkley investigated a driver for being under the influence of drugs, they said. Members of the Berkley Public Safety Department stopped a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2 on Woodward Avenue near 11 Mile Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man accused of scamming investors out of thousands of dollars for personal gain
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man from Macomb County is accused of scamming investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars so he could use the money for his own personal gain. Jasen Alan Barbour, 36, is accused of wire fraud in a criminal complaint that was filed Jan. 17.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man crashes into house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One man crashed into a house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said the man was shot while inside his vehicle. The man (after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Marie Washington was last seen by her father at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 24) when he dropped her off at school in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street in Detroit. When he came to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I was in shock’: Detroit man wins $2 million lottery jackpot after trip to gas station
DETROIT – A Detroit man won a $2 million lottery jackpot after taking a quick trip to buy tickets at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old man bought his winning ticket at Fast Track Gas Station on Mound Road in Warren. “I love playing the lottery, and I play...
ClickOnDetroit.com
71-year-old man dies while shoveling snow in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. – A grandfather from Inkster died while shoveling snow. Inkster police say 71-year-old Leroy Steed was last seen shoveling snow outside his house Wednesday (Jan. 25) evening. His body was found Thursday morning. According to police, no foul play was suspected, as it appears he died from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rodents? Water damage? What residents say is going on inside historic Detroit apartment building
DETROIT – Residents inside a historic Detroit apartment building are voicing concerns for their safety. They told Local 4 they have seen rodents, that there is water damage and the elevator has been broken. When Local 4′s Hank Winchester arrived the elevator was broken and there appeared to be a water issue in the lobby.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Students left without proof of training after driving school unexpectedly shuts down in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A driving school unexpectedly shut down, leaving students without any record of their training and parents out hundreds of dollars in Monroe County. Parents told Local 4 the last time they saw an instructor was in December, and now they can’t get a hold of anybody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman wins $1M playing scratch-off ticket: ‘I thought I was seeing things’
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County woman won $1 million on a $10 Double Diamond scratch-off ticket she purchased in Southfield. The 59-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She decided to take the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Yelp’s list of best pizza omits all Detroit spots, is garbage, belongs in trash can
Have you ever scrolled by something on the internet and thought, oh, that’s trash!. I did that today. My colleague Chuck Jackson sent me a new list compiled by Yelp, you know, that website where people go to yell at waiters from behind their phone, of the best pizza joints in the U.S. and Canada.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man who pleaded no contest to abusing infant son in 2021 resentenced
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A man who pleaded no contest to abusing his 9-week-old son in 2021 is in prison after an appeals court found his initial sentence was not sufficient. Collin Quint pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse in March 2021. Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Richard Caretti originally sentenced Quint to zero to 17 months in prison.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash
DETROIT – A tanker that was being driven too fast for the wintry conditions in Detroit crashed into the I-94 median, spilled debris and fuel all over the highway, and caused a secondary crash, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tourist in your town features Wyandotte
It’s a small town with big city amenities, and easily accessible from just about anywhere in Southeast Michigan. “A lot of things that are really special about Wyandotte, first and foremost our location on the beautiful Detroit River; our proximity to Downtown Detroit, the airport, make us a great location; centrally located in a really special region of downriver,” Joe Gruber, Executive Director for the city of Wyandotte Downtown Development Authority told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
