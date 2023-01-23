ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago

DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canton Township police search for 4 people after shots fired into home

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Canton Township are searching for four people after shots were fired into an occupied home over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 21) in the 51000 block of Mott Road. Officials said multiple shots were fired into an occupied...
CANTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Marie Washington was last seen by her father at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 24) when he dropped her off at school in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street in Detroit. When he came to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

71-year-old man dies while shoveling snow in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – A grandfather from Inkster died while shoveling snow. Inkster police say 71-year-old Leroy Steed was last seen shoveling snow outside his house Wednesday (Jan. 25) evening. His body was found Thursday morning. According to police, no foul play was suspected, as it appears he died from...
INKSTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County woman wins $1M playing scratch-off ticket: ‘I thought I was seeing things’

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County woman won $1 million on a $10 Double Diamond scratch-off ticket she purchased in Southfield. The 59-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She decided to take the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County man who pleaded no contest to abusing infant son in 2021 resentenced

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A man who pleaded no contest to abusing his 9-week-old son in 2021 is in prison after an appeals court found his initial sentence was not sufficient. Collin Quint pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse in March 2021. Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Richard Caretti originally sentenced Quint to zero to 17 months in prison.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tourist in your town features Wyandotte

It’s a small town with big city amenities, and easily accessible from just about anywhere in Southeast Michigan. “A lot of things that are really special about Wyandotte, first and foremost our location on the beautiful Detroit River; our proximity to Downtown Detroit, the airport, make us a great location; centrally located in a really special region of downriver,” Joe Gruber, Executive Director for the city of Wyandotte Downtown Development Authority told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
WYANDOTTE, MI

