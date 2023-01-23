ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Genesis Group holds annual Legislative Breakfast

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Genesis Group held its annual Legislative Breakfast at Harts Hill Inn, in Whitesboro Friday Morning. About 300 people not only heard from local elected officials but were able to ask questions too. Among those elected leaders in attendance included local state senators and assemblymembers, as well as area county officials and the mayors of Utica and Rome.
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Waterville CSD looking for input on new team name, mascot

WATERVILLE, N.Y. – The Waterville Indians will soon have a new team name and mascot, and the school district is looking for input from the community before making the change. The school has set up an online ThoughtExchange forum for parents and others to share their ideas. The ThoughtExchange...
WATERVILLE, NY
WKTV

MVCC offering hands-on workshops this spring

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will offer multiple hands-on workshops this upcoming spring, as part of its Cultural Series. Fused Glass: Spring Nite Lites: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; Plumley Complex room 150, Rome Campus. Penny and Marie Veschusio from Songbyrd Street Studios will lead participants through the process of creating a fused glass nite lite.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Early dismissal times for local school districts

Several local school district are dismissing early due to heavy snow expected Wednesday afternoon. Middle and high schools: 11:15 a.m. Boonville Elementary School: 11:30 a.m. Middle and high schools: 12:15 p.m. Elementary school: 1:15 p.m. Herkimer Central School District. Pre-K: 12:30 p.m. High school: 1 p.m. Elementary school: 1:30 p.m.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Empowered Pathways volunteers

UTICA, N.Y. -- Empowered Pathways is seeking volunteers to help with their organization which helps individuals create self-directed solutions and move forward with their lives. There will be two virtual information sessions that you can attend if you're interested. Both are being held on Jan. 30. The first from 12-1...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local NAACP to host program celebrating Black History Month

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch NAACP will be holding its annual program, hosted by the History Center, in celebration of Black History Month. The program will feature presentations by History Center award winner, Robbie Dancy, NAACP Poet Laureate Tinashe Manguwa and performances by the Metrolites and Utica Royalties with Hawa Peters. The event will also feature presentations on Black history moments from the Utica College Young Scholars, Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers and Rebuilding the Village. Members of the NAACP will be in attendance to share information as well.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Lyons Falls gets $2.25M for redevelopment efforts through New York Forward program

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. – The village of Lyons Falls in Lewis County has been awarded $2.25 million in the first round of New York Forward grants. The New York Forward grant program mimics the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which awards funding to areas for economic development projects. The new program focuses on providing money to smaller, rural communities.
LYONS FALLS, NY
WKTV

Speculation swirls around AMF Pin-O-Rama, other south Utica businesses

UTICA, N.Y. -- Is the place where you bowled, sold?. "If you look at a footprint of that area, whatever, 1700 Genesee Street LLC, everything goes into it except for the Walgreen's, so that whole geographic area is under contract," says Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri, is...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Complete Streets trial on Genesee Street extended for 90 days

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Complete Streets trial on Genesee Street in downtown Utica, has been extended for 90 days. The extension has been put in place to allow an independent engineering firm, C&S Engineering, to analyze the traffic pattern. They will then make their recommendations based on those findings. C&S...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Emannuel Episcopal Church Chicken Dinner

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The Emannuel Episcopal Church in Little Falls is holding its Chicken and Biscuit Dinner Thursday night. The dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. or until food runs out. Dinner costs $12. You can dine in or take out. Deliveries can also be made locally by calling 315-741-4672.
WKTV

Mug Club: Ilion Little Theatre Auditions

ILION, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theater will be holding auditions for its next production of 'Almost Maine.'. To be a part of it you'll need to act quickly, auditions are being held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. and will go for about two hours. If you can't make it to those auditions you can go Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. or Saturday at 1 p.m. The director says being able to sing isn't a necessity but being able to carry a tune is a plus.
ILION, NY
WKTV

New marijuana dispensary and a testing lab to open in Utica area

The state has awarded a dispensary license to a local business owner and a permit to open a quality control lab in Utica. State issues license for new local marijuana dispensary; quality control lab opening in Utica. The New York State Cannabis Control Board has awarded 30 new dispensary licenses...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Salvation Army BBQ

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Salvation Army sponsored a Brooks' Chicken Barbeque Fundraiser on Saturday. The dinner will be served at noon at the Herkimer VFW post 4915, located at 131 Mohawk Street. Dinner will be served until food runs out. For $14 you get half a chicken, potato, coleslaw, roll...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Search for the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid

The Hemlock Woolly Adelgid has killed billions of Hemlock trees along the east coast, into New York, and most recently discovered in Oswego County. The insect is transported on bird’s feet, animal fur, and even humans. The species is slowly making its way north, and may eventually end up in the Mohawk Valley. SLEO PRISM Education and Outreach Coordinator Megan Pistolese-Shaw says finding them is the first obstacle.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Jake Miller to perform at MVCC on Feb. 17

UTICA, N.Y. -- Pop singer-songwriter, Jake Miller will perform at MVCC on Feb. 17 as part of the school's Cultural Series. Miller has sold out tours and attracted millions of followers on social media. The singer, songwriter and producer has shared the stage with the late Mac Miller, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Fifth Harmony and has performed on MTV’s European Music Awards, NBC’s “Today Show,” and “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”
UTICA, NY

