WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report decrease in deaths related to COVID-19 this past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. The number of people who have died from COVID-19-related causes decreased this past week for the first time since Jan. 5. There were 22 deaths reported from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11 and 23 deaths reported between Jan. 12 and Jan. 18.
WMUR.com
February will be last month for pandemic SNAP allotment
February will be the end of extra supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits from the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal emergency allotment was added in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. Last month, Congress voted to end those extra benefits. New Hampshire officials said the change will take effect in...
WMUR.com
Bill would allow some New Hampshire inmates to apply for parole after serving half sentence
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire inmates would be able to apply for parole after completing half of their minimum sentence under a bill introduced Friday in Concord. Supporters of the bill said it would undo years of policies that have contributed to mass incarceration and racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Opponents said it would harm New Hampshire's deliberate, lengthy process of imposing sentences that fit the crime.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
WMUR.com
Steady light snow expected in northern New Hampshire for Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After New Hampshire dealt with three storm systems in one week, it will be much quieter to start the weekend, though a weaker system is being watched for Sunday. The evening will remain fairly quiet, although a spotty flurry is possible tonight. Temperatures will drop into...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best wings in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best wings in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers for their picks. Some viewers say Wok the Wok has the best wings in the state. Many viewers love the wings at The Looney Bin Bar & Grill, particularly the Sweet Heat flavor. 2. (tie) The...
WMUR.com
More than 300 New Hampshire closings, delays, remote learning switches reported for winter storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of closings, delays and remote learning switches were reported by Thursday morning in New Hampshire asa winter storm moved through. Visit this link to view the list and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
GoFundMe Started for Maine Woman With Rare Form of Cancer
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Julie Bennet of South Paris has a rare form of cancer and she and her family are facing expenses that, even with insurance, would be burdensome for most of us. Hillary Elaine Groves reached out to us asking if there was anything we could do to spread the word about their GoFundMe.
manchesterinklink.com
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials seek restitution for residents who invested with crypto companies accused of fraud
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are trying to get restitution for Granite Staters who invested with two cryptocurrency companies now accused of fraud. Investigators said Voyager and Celsius weren't honest with investors about high-risk transactions. Officials said in addition, Voyager offered investors unlicensed securities. Both companies filed for...
Boston Globe
New marijuana legalization bill gets New Hampshire hearing
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Legislature is once again debating recreational use of marijuana but efforts to legalize it still face significant hurdles. In the decade since the state legalized medical marijuana, the House has passed recreational marijuana bills several times only to see them get killed in the Senate. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu also has been an opponent, and his office said Wednesday he doesn’t expect new legislation to reach his desk this year.
WMUR.com
What's the best jewelry store in New Hampshire?
WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment called WMUR Viewers' Choice. This week, we're feeling a little romantic, so we want to know what the best jewelry store in New Hampshire is! Where will you get jewelry for your valentine? Do you have a local favorite jeweler? Please, do not nominate national chains.
WMUR.com
Video: New Hampshire mother has fun while clearing snow in unicorn suit
VIDEO: Sometimes you need to make clearing the snow fun! That's what this New Hampshire mother did as she dressed up in an inflatable unicorn costume.
WMUR.com
DNC gives New Hampshire new deadline to meet party's requirements for first-in-nation primary
WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee is now giving New Hampshire until June 3 to meet the party's requirements to hold an early primary. The state originally had until Jan. 5 to repeal the state law requiring New Hampshire’s primary to be first and to allow early voting.
Yes, your body produces antibodies if you catch COVID-19, regardless of variant
PORTLAND, Maine — Linda Chisholm emailed the NEWS CENTER Maine Verify team, asking this question:. "We currently have COVID, and based on symptoms, one of the newer variants. Been hearing that you do not develop any antibodies from having the new variants. We are fully vaccinated and boosted but would like to know if this information on antibodies is correct."
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Jan. 28-29, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The fifth annual Winter Festival is back in Concord. Some of New England's best ice carvers will hand carve sculptures at the State House until 9 p.m. Friday.
WMUR.com
Sports betting continues to grow in New Hampshire, but new competition looms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was another record-setting year for sports betting in New Hampshire, but the state could see declines as it becomes legal in neighboring states. New Hampshire Lottery officials said sports betting has been a huge hit in New Hampshire in the three years that it has been legal.
New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light
A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WMUR.com
Storm pulls away from New Hampshire; afternoon snow showers possible in mountains
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm pulled away from New Hampshire on Thursday morning after bringing snow, wintry mix and rain to the state. The storm initially brought snow statewide before the precipitation changed to wintry mix and rain for the southern two-thirds of the state. Highs in southern...
WMUR.com
Snow again to impact storm-weary New Hampshire for Wednesday, Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More snow is on the way to New Hampshire after the state was hit by two strong winter storms in a matter of a few days. The seven most northern counties in New Hampshire are under a winter storm warning and the rest of southern New Hampshire is under a winter weather advisory ahead of the storm set to move in Wednesday afternoon.
