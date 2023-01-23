Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials seek restitution for residents who invested with crypto companies accused of fraud
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are trying to get restitution for Granite Staters who invested with two cryptocurrency companies now accused of fraud. Investigators said Voyager and Celsius weren't honest with investors about high-risk transactions. Officials said in addition, Voyager offered investors unlicensed securities. Both companies filed for...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report decrease in deaths related to COVID-19 this past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. The number of people who have died from COVID-19-related causes decreased this past week for the first time since Jan. 5. There were 22 deaths reported from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11 and 23 deaths reported between Jan. 12 and Jan. 18.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
mynbc5.com
Person involved in northern Vermont fire, explosion dies
LUNENBURG, Vt. — A man who wasseverely injured in a November camp explosion has died, Vermont State Police reported on Thursday. Aaron Bangs, 25, of Lunenberg, died on Jan. 19, nearly two months after being injured in an explosion and fire at a camp on Nov. 23. Investigators said...
WMUR.com
Bill would allow some New Hampshire inmates to apply for parole after serving half sentence
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire inmates would be able to apply for parole after completing half of their minimum sentence under a bill introduced Friday in Concord. Supporters of the bill said it would undo years of policies that have contributed to mass incarceration and racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Opponents said it would harm New Hampshire's deliberate, lengthy process of imposing sentences that fit the crime.
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
Troop F – UPDATE ** We have identified the two subjects in the photo, thank you for everyone's assistance. The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if...
mynbc5.com
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
WCAX
Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
WMUR.com
Video: New Hampshire mother has fun while clearing snow in unicorn suit
VIDEO: Sometimes you need to make clearing the snow fun! That's what this New Hampshire mother did as she dressed up in an inflatable unicorn costume.
New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light
A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
WMUR.com
Dozens of New Hampshire closings, delays, evening activity cancelations reported as another winter storm moves in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of closings, delays and afternoon/evening activity cancellations were reported by Wednesday afternoon in New Hampshire asa winter storm began to move through. Visit this link to view the list and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
WMUR.com
Shinedown donates to New Hampshire man's recovery fund after encouraging him through music
A New Hampshire man who is recovering from a stroke is getting extra help from his favorite band. The lead singer of Shinedown sent the family of Brandon Dumais a personal video of encouragement. Dumais has been using music to regain his speech. Singer Brent Smith took it a step...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best wings in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best wings in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers for their picks. Some viewers say Wok the Wok has the best wings in the state. Many viewers love the wings at The Looney Bin Bar & Grill, particularly the Sweet Heat flavor. 2. (tie) The...
manchesterinklink.com
Storm chasers: Line workers from across the country answer the call for NH power outage
MANCHESTER, NH – The Vogel brothers from Illinois have never been to New Hampshire, until now. But as storm chasers for Eversource, they are among the hundreds of contractors who made their way here to restore power for the nearly 200,000 electric customers left without power over the past 24 hours. They’ve been working around the clock.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
WMUR.com
Steady light snow expected in northern New Hampshire for Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After New Hampshire dealt with three storm systems in one week, it will be much quieter to start the weekend, though a weaker system is being watched for Sunday. The evening will remain fairly quiet, although a spotty flurry is possible tonight. Temperatures will drop into...
WMUR.com
DNC gives New Hampshire new deadline to meet party's requirements for first-in-nation primary
WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee is now giving New Hampshire until June 3 to meet the party's requirements to hold an early primary. The state originally had until Jan. 5 to repeal the state law requiring New Hampshire’s primary to be first and to allow early voting.
