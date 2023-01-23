ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New Hampshire officials seek restitution for residents who invested with crypto companies accused of fraud

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are trying to get restitution for Granite Staters who invested with two cryptocurrency companies now accused of fraud. Investigators said Voyager and Celsius weren't honest with investors about high-risk transactions. Officials said in addition, Voyager offered investors unlicensed securities. Both companies filed for...
New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
Person involved in northern Vermont fire, explosion dies

LUNENBURG, Vt. — A man who wasseverely injured in a November camp explosion has died, Vermont State Police reported on Thursday. Aaron Bangs, 25, of Lunenberg, died on Jan. 19, nearly two months after being injured in an explosion and fire at a camp on Nov. 23. Investigators said...
Bill would allow some New Hampshire inmates to apply for parole after serving half sentence

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire inmates would be able to apply for parole after completing half of their minimum sentence under a bill introduced Friday in Concord. Supporters of the bill said it would undo years of policies that have contributed to mass incarceration and racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Opponents said it would harm New Hampshire's deliberate, lengthy process of imposing sentences that fit the crime.
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best wings in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best wings in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers for their picks. Some viewers say Wok the Wok has the best wings in the state. Many viewers love the wings at The Looney Bin Bar & Grill, particularly the Sweet Heat flavor. 2. (tie) The...
Steady light snow expected in northern New Hampshire for Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After New Hampshire dealt with three storm systems in one week, it will be much quieter to start the weekend, though a weaker system is being watched for Sunday. The evening will remain fairly quiet, although a spotty flurry is possible tonight. Temperatures will drop into...
