WALA-TV FOX10
Vietnamese New Year Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Vietnamese New Year Festival starts at 11 a.m. on January 29, 2023 to 11 p.m. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile pruning trees for Mardi Gras parades
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Mardi Gras parade of the year is exactly one week away, and Mobile is getting the parade routes ready. “This is a unique route that we are pruning for Mardi Gras. This allows our parade revelers to go from point A to point B where they get their float from the barn to the actual parade route. And we’ve gotta prune them clearance for that,” said Peter Toler, Urban Forester for the City of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dozens of resources were provided during the 9th annual “Project Homeless Connect” Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The ninth annual project homeless connect event took place Friday morning. The event provided free services to homeless people across our area. Services available included legal assistance, housing, and employment. And it took a team effort to get it done. “It has built on itself and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Middle School evacuated after threat
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department posted the following via social media this morning: “We are currently investigating a threat at Daphne Middle School. All staff and students have been evacuated. Parents are urged not to respond to the school. Officers are diverting responding parents to Trione Park.”
WALA-TV FOX10
North Baldwin Infirmary designated a ‘baby-friendly facility’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette is designated a baby-friendly facility. McKenzie Benton and Christa Rudat with North Baldwin Infirmary Birth Center visited the FOX10 News Studios. They sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss what the designation means, keys to successful breastfeeding and the unique factors of North Baldwin Infirmary that benefit mothers who deliver there.
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Sunnybrook travel trailer taken from the Bay Minette-Stapleton area on Jan. 13. The trailer does not have a tag and the direction of travel when it was...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigates possible social media threat involving Baker High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Protocols have been followed to increase safety at Baker High School while police investigate a possible threat that may have circulated on social media, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the school at 8901 Airport Blvd. around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County completes ‘pocket beach’, set to open in 2024
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County just finished its first phase of a project at Bayfront Park. It’s called a “pocket beach”, and it is nestled near Dauphin Island. About a mile North of the Dauphin Island Bridge, Bayfront Park has been a favorite spot for...
WALA-TV FOX10
MOBILE POLICE: We Want Jimaurice Pierce to Turn Himself In.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jimaurice Pierce is one of three teens accused in that shoot-out at the WalMart on the I-65 East Service Road. Two of the suspects are behind bars, but Pierce is still out there. Mobile Police are hoping someone can tell them where he is, but they’d really like for Pierce to come in on his own accord.
Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
Artist speaks out after downtown Mobile artwork vandalized
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men caught on camera, one of whom is seen damaging a sculpture downtown. Officials said on Friday, Jan. 20, MPD officers in downtown noticed damage to an oyster sculpture in Bienville Square. As part of the investigation officers were […]
Family members of damaged home from police pursuit address concerns in front of Mobile city council
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The conversation continues about the police pursuits in Mobile after the family whose house was damaged from a speeding driver speak out in front of Mobile City Council. Christopher Edwards, the brother of the homeowner, Myra Edwards spoke in front of all seven councilmen. His sister’s home was damaged from the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Relatives of suspected Walmart shooter arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two relatives of Jimaurice Pierce, one of the accused Walmart shooters, were arrested Thursday. 44-year-old Danielle Campbell and 24-year-old Jimmeca Pierce are charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, according to jail records. MPD says they have been looking for Pierce for a month now after he was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Traffic stop uncovers trafficking operation and leads to girl’s rescue, Baldwin County SO says
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Baldwin County on Wednesday revealed a human trafficking operation and resulted in the rescue of an 18-year-old victim, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Unit conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 10 near the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking experts share staggering numbers following arrests in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody for human trafficking on I-10 near the Florida state line. The alleged 18-year-old victim has a broken collarbone, bruising, and cuts to her face. She has since been relocated and getting treated. Human trafficking...
WALA-TV FOX10
Improvements planned at Pensacola airport
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola International Airport will begin work next week to replace one of two airport escalators. According to a release, the upgrade is being done to improve facilities and enhance the overall travel experience for Pensacola residents and visitors. More upgrades are in the works, as...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Minette homeowners picking up the pieces after damaging storm
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather moved through our area overnight, and there were reports of damage, including downed power lines and trees. The storms caused damage in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. A large tree in Bay Minette was no match for the high winds, and a family is lucky no one was hurt when that tree came crashing down onto their home.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies after car runs off of pier in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police. Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water. The man succumbed...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating reported carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a reported carjacking that happened early this morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Cherokee Street around 1:45 a.m. According to police, the victims reported that they were parked on Murray Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two unknown male subjects,...
Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
