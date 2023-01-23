MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Mardi Gras parade of the year is exactly one week away, and Mobile is getting the parade routes ready. “This is a unique route that we are pruning for Mardi Gras. This allows our parade revelers to go from point A to point B where they get their float from the barn to the actual parade route. And we’ve gotta prune them clearance for that,” said Peter Toler, Urban Forester for the City of Mobile.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO