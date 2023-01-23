Read full article on original website
Related
KMBC.com
Chiefs fan who ate a baked potato out of her pocket at Arrowhead continues to blow up online
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nicki Conrad went viral at arrowhead last weekend. She brought a potato to the divisional round game. Now, Hy-Vee is sponsoring her next tailgate party on Sunday. This is the photo that's gone viral after a Jacksonville fan posted, "kc fan eating a baked potato...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for the AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will be able to get "all the way up" for the halftime performance at the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the team's AFC Championship Game matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will have a special halftime performance. The performer? American...
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and more Chiefs talk Bengals and ankles ahead of the AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are now just four days away from squaring off in the AFC Championship Game. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several more Chiefs players spoke with the media to discuss their preparations for the game on Wednesday.
KMBC.com
Final injury report: Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce listed as questionable, Mahomes not listed on report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was listed as "questionable" on Friday's injury report for the team. Kelce participated in the team's practice on Friday. Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and wide receiver Justin Watson were also listed as questionable. The good news for...
KMBC.com
Another Kansas City area G.O.A.T is also dealing with an ankle sprain
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is considered by many to be one of the greatest football players of all time. Often referred to as the G.O.A.T. KMBC 9 met with an actual goat that has something in common with Patrick Mahomes this week. There's...
KMBC.com
Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. gets in on the Bengals' trash talk ahead of the AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the more overly confident teams of the 2023 playoffs so far. Even during the regular season. Bengals players were espousing their confidence that the AFC ran through them. Then the team's quarterback, Joe Burrow, added on with his...
KMBC.com
Mahomes' ankle injury impacting sports bets on Chiefs vs. Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a toss-up between the Chiefs and Bengals, since oddsmakers have been changing the point spread of the game line all week. By all accounts, it's Mahomes' ankle that is having a major impact on the odds. The ankle being watched around the world. "The...
KMBC.com
Cincinnati mayor says he's looking forward to attending AFC Championship game at 'Burrowhead' Stadium
CINCINNATI — On and off the field, there's a lot of confidence coming from Cincinnati this week prior to Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. Add Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to the list. During a city council meeting this week, Pureval referred to...
KMBC.com
Kansas City wants to give Cincinnati a run for its money in the playoffs and for its chili
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cold weather in Kansas City meant that the Chiefs practiced indoors on Wednesday. One way to warm up - chili. Something of a delicacy for the team’s AFC Championship opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals. Any way you fix it, chili is pretty popular in...
Comments / 0