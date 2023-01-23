Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Review: The Three Amigos
I’ll say this much for The Last of Us: This episode, the show’s second, is a vast improvement over the pilot. Titled “Infected” after the primary source of horror for the whole show and helmed by the core creative team of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who write and direct respectively, it’s a tighter, fresher, tenser, scarier, grosser, and altogether more vital hour of television than its predecessor. Yes, it’s weighed down by bog-standard post-apocalyptic tough-guy dialogue and the kind of enervated performances that go with that. But its narrow focus on three characters instead of the whole of society,...
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries to Air a Second ‘Curious Caterer’ Movie
Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker star in 'Curious Caterer: Grilling Season,' which airs Sunday, Feb. 5 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg tells a fascinating fictionalised story of his childhood and parents’ split
A FILM about falling in love with movies as a child is likely to be a hit with someone who also fell in love with movies as a child. But this labour of love from multi-award-winning director Steven Spielberg is more than just a misty-eyed look back at the big screen of old.
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance
Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning
Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
Gena Rose Bruce: Deep is the Way review – compelling and complex with moments of brilliance
With a feature from Bill Callahan, the Melbourne artist’s second album showcases her evolution as a sharp, honest songwriter
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin ‘Couldn’t Be More Thrilled’ Over 8 ‘Elvis’ Oscar Noms – But One Had Them ‘Screaming and Crying’
“Elvis” has re-entered the building. Baz Luhrmann’s kaleidoscopic biography, which was a major hit when it premiered in theaters this past summer (and will be back in theaters starting this weekend), picked up eight Oscar nominations Tuesday, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler’s uncanny transformation into The King. It also netted Catherine Martin, Luhrmann’s wife and creative collaborator, three nominations – for Best Picture (she was a producer), costume design and production design (a recognition shared with Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn). That’s a whole lot of shaking going on.
Sundance: Jonathan Majors Draws Electric Standing Ovation Following ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere
The Sundance Film Festival-hosted world premiere Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams may have gotten off to a bumpy start as traffic delays and festival congestion in Park City caused the film to start 45 minutes late. But after the credits rolled and the lights came up, its star Jonathan Majors faced the Eccles Theatre audience and received an electric standing ovation. In what many are calling a brutal and fully committed performance, Majors stars as Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder who sacrifices health, both mental and physical, to pursue a dream of superstardom while he struggles to maintain control of a volatile...
Relive the horrors of puberty with the new Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret trailer
The thing about puberty is that everyone has to go through it. Judy Blume's honest depiction of what it's like for a young girl to wrap her head around things like bras and periods is what's made her 1970 book Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret a classic coming-of-age tale for generations. Now it's finally coming to the big screen, and you can watch the first trailer below.
Phineas and Ferb revived by Disney for 40 new episodes
One of Disney's most popular animated TV shows is coming back for more. As part of the annual Television Critics Association winter press tour, the company announced Friday that it has struck a new overall deal with Phineas and Ferb co-creator Dan Povenmire that will bring back the hit series for 40 new episodes. The deal also includes a season 2 renewal for Povenmire's more recent animated series Hamster & Gretel, as well as the development of future live-action projects.
Yellowstone recap: Sibling rivalry on steroids
Yellowstone's mid-season finale kicks off with a continuation of the flashback that opened last episode. After accidentally murdering the cowboy that was disrespecting Beth (Kylie Rogers), young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) finds himself helping young Lloyd (Forrest J. Smith) dispose of the body at the "train station." Faithful fans of the series will recall that destination isn't actually an Amtrak terminal, but rather a canyon on the Wyoming border where the Duttons bury the bodies of their enemies.
‘Blood’ Review: Michelle Monaghan Finds Some Bad Habits Can’t Be Broken in a Harsh Horror Film
Vampirism has been treated as a metaphor for more prosaic addictions in movies before. In “Blood,” however, it’s one more hassle a recovering addict doesn’t need added to the burdens of her already discordant family life. Starring Michelle Monaghan as a mother just out of rehab whose young son gets bitten — then develops an insatiable appetite for the titular fluid — Brad Anderson’s film steers a middle course between dysfunctional domestic drama and supernatural horror. That balance doesn’t completely work. But solid performances and some strong, occasionally unpleasant content make this an involving if not entirely satisfying watch. Vertical Entertainment is releasing it to limited U.S. theaters this Friday, then On Demand platforms Jan. 31.
The best sci-fi shows on Amazon Prime right now
Whether you're interested in enjoying some animated aliens, off-kilter procedurals, dark comedy, or ghostbusting goodness, you'll find several solid selections with EW's picks for the best sci-fi TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Lost in Space (1965-1968) You've heard of The Swiss Family Robinson? Meet the Space Family...
Noah Cowan, Former TIFF Co-Director and Champion of Filmmakers, Dies at 55
Respected film festival executive Noah Cowan, who formerly headed the San Francisco Film Fest and served as co-director of the Toronto Film Festival and executive director of the TIFF Bell Lightbox, died Wednesday of glioblastoma multiforme after being diagnosed in December 2021. He was 55. Former Toronto Film Fest executive director Piers Handling remembered Cowan, saying “It was a privilege to work with Noah for as long as I did. His contribution not just to TIFF but to SFFILM, the Global Film Initiative, and the entire independent film community around the world was matchless. He was a tireless advocate, had...
My Year of Dicks: Things To Know About The Oscar-Nominated Animated Short
Did you get caught up in the fervor surrounding My Year of Dicks being nominated for an Oscar? Here are some things to know about the Best Animation Short contender.
Matthew Macfadyen takes a break from shooting Succession season 4 to tease new show Stonehouse
Matthew Macfadyen's Succession character Tom Wambsgans spent much of season 3 so terrified about going to jail that it was easy to imagine the media executive faking his own death to avoid winding up behind bars. Now, in the BritBox miniseries Stonehouse, which premieres on Jan. 17, the actor plays a real-life British politician, John Stonehouse, who really did pretend he was dead to avoid a spell in the slammer.
'Tulsa King’s Season 1 Finale Finds Success in Emotions, Not Action
Editor's Note: The following contains Tulsa King spoilers. First impressions of Tulsa King would have suggested that Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter's latest crime drama television series was preparing Sylvester Stallone to become the indisputable king of Tulsa, Oklahoma. For the most part, Tulsa King sticks to this depiction of its protagonist, Dwight "The General" Manfredi. Throughout the season, the action takes a back seat to allow the tension to take over. As Manfredi tries to take over Tulsa, he starts facing opposition from Ritchie Coster's Caolan Waltrip, the Irish leader of a local outlaw biker club called "The Black Macadams." While the two opposing figures do not confront each other directly for the majority of the season, the anticipation builds with each passing episode. By the time the curtain falls on Tulsa King's first season, it becomes easier to gauge why the expected climax would have been underwhelming.
