Editor's Note: The following contains Tulsa King spoilers. First impressions of Tulsa King would have suggested that Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter's latest crime drama television series was preparing Sylvester Stallone to become the indisputable king of Tulsa, Oklahoma. For the most part, Tulsa King sticks to this depiction of its protagonist, Dwight "The General" Manfredi. Throughout the season, the action takes a back seat to allow the tension to take over. As Manfredi tries to take over Tulsa, he starts facing opposition from Ritchie Coster's Caolan Waltrip, the Irish leader of a local outlaw biker club called "The Black Macadams." While the two opposing figures do not confront each other directly for the majority of the season, the anticipation builds with each passing episode. By the time the curtain falls on Tulsa King's first season, it becomes easier to gauge why the expected climax would have been underwhelming.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO