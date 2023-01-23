ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Sports Chicago

Kendall Gill would 'tear up' Bulls locker room

The lack of discipline plagued by the Bulls reared its ugly head on Tuesday night when they faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The Bulls were coming off a two-game win streak with take-care-of-business wins against the Detroit Pistons in Paris and a gritty win at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion

Jeanie Buss had a heartwarming gesture this week for an ex-Lakers player. Retired former NBA big man Slava Medvedenko was in attendance Monday at the Lakers’ annual All-Access event. During the event, Buss presented Medvedenko with replacement championship rings. Medvedenko, who is from Ukraine, won two rings over his career with the Lakers but recently... The post Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

AFC Exec Believes Rams Will Consider Trading This Star Player

Life has come at the Los Angeles Rams fast since their Super Bowl LVI win last February. Los Angeles, largely due to a slew of key injuries, finished 5-12 in the 2022 campaign, marking one of the worst seasons from a defending champion in league history. To make matters worse for the Rams, they don’t have their first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and their salary cap situation is suboptimal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Rob Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks if deal 'puts us as a frontrunner to get another championship'

The Lakers made their first trade of the season on Monday when they landed Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. The move was solid in a vacuum: three second-round picks and salary filler for a recent lottery pick at a premium position. It's hard to ask for much better, yet it would be hard to argue that Hachimura, alone, solves this team's woes. As much upside as he offers, he's inconsistent on both ends of the "3-and-D" spectrum, which happen to be the two traits this team needs most.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star PG Tahaad Pettiford projected to Auburn

Auburn has been heavily involved in the recruitment of five-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford for quite some time but one expert now believes they are the leader. Pettiford, a member of the 2024 recruiting class, will be announcing his commitment on Feb. 1, and Jamie Shaw, a national recruiting analyst for On3, logged a prediction for the Tigers to land him.
NEW JERSEY STATE

