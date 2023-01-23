Read full article on original website
Kendall Gill would 'tear up' Bulls locker room
The lack of discipline plagued by the Bulls reared its ugly head on Tuesday night when they faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The Bulls were coming off a two-game win streak with take-care-of-business wins against the Detroit Pistons in Paris and a gritty win at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
"I've Never Seen Him Like This", NBA Fans React To LeBron James Looking Exhausted On The Bench Against The Clippers
A picture of LeBron James looking exhausted and disappointed on the bench has made fans feel sympathetic for the 4-time champion.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Let's just get this out of the way right now: there's almost no way that your Los Angeles Lakers and their opponents tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers, would in reality make a trade together. The two teams are more or less bitter nemeses, with the big-money, little-brother Clippers still desperate...
Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Got Into A Verbal Altercation During Lakers vs. Clippers
Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder got into a spat after a play during the Lakers loss to the Clippers.
Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion
Jeanie Buss had a heartwarming gesture this week for an ex-Lakers player. Retired former NBA big man Slava Medvedenko was in attendance Monday at the Lakers’ annual All-Access event. During the event, Buss presented Medvedenko with replacement championship rings. Medvedenko, who is from Ukraine, won two rings over his career with the Lakers but recently... The post Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers Depth: LA and Free Agent Catcher Agree to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers continue to add depth to an already stacked position.
AFC Exec Believes Rams Will Consider Trading This Star Player
Life has come at the Los Angeles Rams fast since their Super Bowl LVI win last February. Los Angeles, largely due to a slew of key injuries, finished 5-12 in the 2022 campaign, marking one of the worst seasons from a defending champion in league history. To make matters worse for the Rams, they don’t have their first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and their salary cap situation is suboptimal.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Twists Ankle Against Spurs on Half-Court Heave
Laker fans were understandably worried.
Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets
Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
Detroit Pistons: Trade with the Trail Blazers could change the culture
The NBA trade deadline is approaching the Detroit Pistons have a big decision to make about Bojan Bogdanovic. Most of the reported offers have been underwhelming and the Pistons have held their position that they would be comfortable just keeping the sharpshooter if the right deal does not surface. Detroit...
Rob Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks if deal 'puts us as a frontrunner to get another championship'
The Lakers made their first trade of the season on Monday when they landed Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. The move was solid in a vacuum: three second-round picks and salary filler for a recent lottery pick at a premium position. It's hard to ask for much better, yet it would be hard to argue that Hachimura, alone, solves this team's woes. As much upside as he offers, he's inconsistent on both ends of the "3-and-D" spectrum, which happen to be the two traits this team needs most.
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
Five-star PG Tahaad Pettiford projected to Auburn
Auburn has been heavily involved in the recruitment of five-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford for quite some time but one expert now believes they are the leader. Pettiford, a member of the 2024 recruiting class, will be announcing his commitment on Feb. 1, and Jamie Shaw, a national recruiting analyst for On3, logged a prediction for the Tigers to land him.
