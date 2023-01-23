Read full article on original website
Precautionary water boil notice for PCB east end
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach Water System has announced a precautionary water boil notice to all PCB residents and businesses east of Richard Jackson Blvd. The notice states:. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in...
Walton County officials begin plans for disaster prevention
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle is a hot-spot for natural disasters, and Walton County agencies are laying out the groundwork for preventative measures to ensure the area is ready to handle any emergencies that arise. Representatives from multiple county and state agencies, including the sheriff’s office, South Walton...
Walton County Mitigation Meeting
Cold air is moving into the panhandle and will be around through Saturday.
Panama City pharmacy struggles to fill ADHD medications amid nationwide Adderall shortage
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a problem across the nation, and here at home. Many pharmacies are turning away patients due to an Adderall shortage. “We can’t fill the prescriptions for any new patients that’s for sure,” said Laura Gould, a Pharmacist at RX Express.
Panama City Holds Workshop on Transitional Residences
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When people hear transitional housing they usually think.. not in my neighbor hood. A workshop Thursday hosted by the city of Panama City tackled that issue. City officials say there are 5 Oxford Houses in Panama City right now. All but one are for men.
PCB officials aim to widen part of Back Beach Road to six lanes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach leaders say the area just got another feather in its cap. Part of Back Beach Road between Nautilus Street to Richard Jackson Boulevard will be expanding. “This is another great step for Panama City Beach,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “We spent...
New therapy dog program begins at Panama City hospital
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new four-legged employee will be working part-time at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. The hospital launched its new therapy dog program on Friday and introduced volunteer K-9 handler Christine Macejka and her pup, Maggie, to the staff. The 7-year-old labradoodle will be visiting for an hour or two at a time on weekday evenings, weekends, and holidays. In her debut, she was a star throughout the building.
ECP Projects
If you would like to get involved, contact your local county's mitigation management team.
Rick Seltzer Park gets a facelift
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One storm after the next, damage to local parks was inevitable. But more recently, Bay County leaders have seen one area at the beach becoming a safety hazard. Time for a facelift. “Using excellent materials. That’s composite wood and stainless steel. You know if...
Power out for thousands as storms roll through
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most homes in Northwest Florida, according to reports. Severe storms pushing through the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning have knocked out power to thousands. The largest number of outages are being reported in Gulf County, where more than 1,600...
Marina Civic Center’s future in limbo until demolition bids get approved
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Marina Civic Center in downtown Panama City continues to stir up debate. However, Panama City leaders took the next steps in determining what’s next at Tuesday’s commission meeting. They rejected a company’s proposal to demolish it. “They didn’t have the qualifications,”...
PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
GCSC unveils new Military and Veteran Resource Center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Veterans supporting veterans. It’s a goal for Gulf Coast State College as they work towards better supporting their active-duty and veteran students. Today, the college held an open house for their new Military & Veteran Resource Center, which will provide services to military personnel,...
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson needs help. Watch the video attached to help him place some familiar faces and local political figures. Whoever these people are, there are smiles all around discussing the history of Bay County. If anyone or anything...
BAY SOCCER
Expect cold temperatures the next two mornings before a warm up begins this weekend. That's why city leaders are finding ways to ease congestion.
Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.
Missing juvenile found, Miami man arrested
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Miami man is in jail after deputies say he had a missing juvenile in his car. On Jan. 26, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a missing 15-year-old, and present in a vehicle that was entering Washington County. Panama City Beach Police...
Florida Governor proposes new education legislation that could impact teachers unions
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday, where he outlined how he said he wants to empower educators within the state. DeSantis referred to his legislative proposal as a teacher’s “Bill of Rights.”. “We want to make sure that teachers that are...
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 30s inland w/mid to upper 30s at the coast. Even if inland areas do not freeze they will have to worry about a frost. On Friday it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Lows Saturday morning will again flirt with freezing, but after that the warm up begins. We will see highs in the mid 60s Saturday and then near 70 on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with rain returning to NWFL by Sunday afternoon/evening (80%).
