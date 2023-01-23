ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Precautionary water boil notice for PCB east end

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach Water System has announced a precautionary water boil notice to all PCB residents and businesses east of Richard Jackson Blvd. The notice states:. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County officials begin plans for disaster prevention

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle is a hot-spot for natural disasters, and Walton County agencies are laying out the groundwork for preventative measures to ensure the area is ready to handle any emergencies that arise. Representatives from multiple county and state agencies, including the sheriff’s office, South Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County Mitigation Meeting

Cold air is moving into the panhandle and will be around through Saturday. Airport officials held their monthly meeting today. Many companies around Bay County are hiring, and the 36th annual job fair is a great place to learn about some of those opportunities available.
WJHG-TV

Panama City Holds Workshop on Transitional Residences

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When people hear transitional housing they usually think.. not in my neighbor hood. A workshop Thursday hosted by the city of Panama City tackled that issue. City officials say there are 5 Oxford Houses in Panama City right now. All but one are for men.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New therapy dog program begins at Panama City hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new four-legged employee will be working part-time at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. The hospital launched its new therapy dog program on Friday and introduced volunteer K-9 handler Christine Macejka and her pup, Maggie, to the staff. The 7-year-old labradoodle will be visiting for an hour or two at a time on weekday evenings, weekends, and holidays. In her debut, she was a star throughout the building.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

ECP Projects

If you would like to get involved, contact your local county's mitigation management team. Cold air is moving into the panhandle and will be around through Saturday. Many companies around Bay County are hiring, and the 36th annual job fair is a great place to learn about some of those opportunities available.
WJHG-TV

Rick Seltzer Park gets a facelift

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One storm after the next, damage to local parks was inevitable. But more recently, Bay County leaders have seen one area at the beach becoming a safety hazard. Time for a facelift. “Using excellent materials. That’s composite wood and stainless steel. You know if...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Power out for thousands as storms roll through

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most homes in Northwest Florida, according to reports. Severe storms pushing through the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning have knocked out power to thousands. The largest number of outages are being reported in Gulf County, where more than 1,600...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Marina Civic Center’s future in limbo until demolition bids get approved

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Marina Civic Center in downtown Panama City continues to stir up debate. However, Panama City leaders took the next steps in determining what’s next at Tuesday’s commission meeting. They rejected a company’s proposal to demolish it. “They didn’t have the qualifications,”...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

GCSC unveils new Military and Veteran Resource Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Veterans supporting veterans. It’s a goal for Gulf Coast State College as they work towards better supporting their active-duty and veteran students. Today, the college held an open house for their new Military & Veteran Resource Center, which will provide services to military personnel,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson needs help. Watch the video attached to help him place some familiar faces and local political figures. Whoever these people are, there are smiles all around discussing the history of Bay County. If anyone or anything...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

BAY SOCCER

Expect cold temperatures the next two mornings before a warm up begins this weekend. That's why city leaders are finding ways to ease congestion.
WJHG-TV

Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Missing juvenile found, Miami man arrested

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Miami man is in jail after deputies say he had a missing juvenile in his car. On Jan. 26, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a missing 15-year-old, and present in a vehicle that was entering Washington County. Panama City Beach Police...
MIAMI, FL
WJHG-TV

Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
SNEADS, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 30s inland w/mid to upper 30s at the coast. Even if inland areas do not freeze they will have to worry about a frost. On Friday it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Lows Saturday morning will again flirt with freezing, but after that the warm up begins. We will see highs in the mid 60s Saturday and then near 70 on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with rain returning to NWFL by Sunday afternoon/evening (80%).
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy