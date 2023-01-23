ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Indiana man gets 3 years for September burglary

LIMA — An Indiana man was sentenced to three years in prison for a September burglary in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Okel Davis, 19, was convicted in December of second-degree felony burglary with a one-year firearm specification. Judge Terri Kohlrieser said no one was home at...
Local districts provide public school choices

LIMA —Earlier this month, Ohio Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Ashtabula, introduced the Parent Education Freedom Act, which would expand the state’s EdChoice Scholarship program and augment the tax credit given for homeschooling in Ohio. But as of December 2022, a decision in Franklin County Common Pleas Court allowed...
Snow returns 45 years after Great Blizzard of 1978

LIMA — History may not have repeated itself Wednesday, but there were certainly mild echoes of it. With snow starting to blanket the region in the early morning hours Wednesday, the scene hearkened back to 45 years ago to the day, as snow began to cover much of the Midwest, including Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky, among other states, in what has since been called the Great Blizzard of 1978.
Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Southington Chalker 44. Bucyrus Wynford 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, OT. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Zanesville Rosecrans 53. Chillicothe Zane Trace 65, Williamsport Westfall 60, OT. Cin. Colerain 50, Hamilton 38. Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 60, Cin. Oyler 58. Cin. Hills Christian Academy 55,...
Roundup: Parks ascends to top of St. Marys’ scoring list

MARIA STEIN — Jadyn Mescher had 24 points and Tate Hess scored 10 for Marion Local. Evan Bowers (17), John Hartings (11) and Luke Beyke (10) each scored in double digits for St. Henry. Wapakoneta 49,. LCC 36. WAPAKONETA — Zac Niekamp had 14 points and Deacon Retterer scored...
