ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, CO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly called father and admitted to strangling his mother to death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man is accused of strangling his mother to death earlier this week and admitting it to his father. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on the 9200 block of Merino Circle on the afternoon of Jan. 23 to a report of a possible death. Outside the home, deputies made contact with a man, Dustin Neumann, who was later identified as the victim’s son by KUSA-TV.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
truecrimedaily

Colo. man who killed 2 people during car chase is sentenced to 40 years in prison

BRIGHTON, Colo. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was sentenced to spend four decades in prison after he killed two people during a car chase with police in 2021. According to Brighton Police Chief Paul Southard, on Oct. 26, 2021, at 11:20 a.m., an officer received a call about a suspicious vehicle and when he saw the car, he learned it was stolen from another jurisdiction. The Brighton Police officer called for backup, and when the second police car arrived, the driver of the stolen car allegedly "rammed the officer's vehicle."
BRIGHTON, CO
1310kfka.com

2 inmates at Weld Co. Jail face contraband charges

Two inmates at the Weld County Jail are facing additional charges tied to contraband. The cases are separate. The first involves Octavio Ynostrosa. An arrest warrant, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Ynostrosa had two razor blades hidden in his pants. The razors were discovered earlier this month. Ynostrosa has been in custody since April.
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins city employee struck, killed by Transfort bus

A Fort Collins city employee has died after being hit by a Transfort bus at the city’s maintenance facility. Police were called to the 6500 block of Portner Road Tuesday night for reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a bus. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital. Police aid the Transfort bus was out of service and was being driven into a garage at the facility by a maintenance employee when he struck and killed his colleague, according to the Coloradoan. City manager Kelly DiMartino said they’re “devastated” over the incident and the loss of a “valued colleague.” She added the incident is under review. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy