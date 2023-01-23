A Fort Collins city employee has died after being hit by a Transfort bus at the city’s maintenance facility. Police were called to the 6500 block of Portner Road Tuesday night for reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a bus. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital. Police aid the Transfort bus was out of service and was being driven into a garage at the facility by a maintenance employee when he struck and killed his colleague, according to the Coloradoan. City manager Kelly DiMartino said they’re “devastated” over the incident and the loss of a “valued colleague.” She added the incident is under review. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/

