Sterling Ranch homicide victim ID’d as suspect’s mother
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 27, 2023. (Sterling Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified a woman’s body found inside a Sterling Ranch home by authorities on Jan. 23 as Jill Corbin, 50.
Man allegedly called father and admitted to strangling his mother to death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man is accused of strangling his mother to death earlier this week and admitting it to his father. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on the 9200 block of Merino Circle on the afternoon of Jan. 23 to a report of a possible death. Outside the home, deputies made contact with a man, Dustin Neumann, who was later identified as the victim’s son by KUSA-TV.
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Adams County strip mall shooting
Deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly injured a woman in a Zumba class after firing gunshots in a nearby trailer park. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Colo. man who killed 2 people during car chase is sentenced to 40 years in prison
BRIGHTON, Colo. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was sentenced to spend four decades in prison after he killed two people during a car chase with police in 2021. According to Brighton Police Chief Paul Southard, on Oct. 26, 2021, at 11:20 a.m., an officer received a call about a suspicious vehicle and when he saw the car, he learned it was stolen from another jurisdiction. The Brighton Police officer called for backup, and when the second police car arrived, the driver of the stolen car allegedly "rammed the officer's vehicle."
‘Never crossed my mind that it was a bullet’: Witnesses react to stray gunfire
The shooting happened at the Berkeley Village shopping center near Arvada on Sheridan at I-76.
1310kfka.com
2 inmates at Weld Co. Jail face contraband charges
Two inmates at the Weld County Jail are facing additional charges tied to contraband. The cases are separate. The first involves Octavio Ynostrosa. An arrest warrant, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Ynostrosa had two razor blades hidden in his pants. The razors were discovered earlier this month. Ynostrosa has been in custody since April.
Drugs, cash, gun found at Adams County hotel
A month-long investigation at an Adams County hotel led investigators to find more than $4,000 in cash, various amounts of drugs and a handgun.
Teen accused of driving drunk, killing 2 people pleads guilty
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A teenage girl who was accused of driving drunk and killing two people last April in a head-on crash pleaded guilty to a "number of the top charges" in the case, according to the Boulder District Attorney's Office. The girl, who was 17 when the...
17-year-old Denver boy to be tried as adult in 16-year-old girl's December slaying
Denver District Attorney's Office prosecutors charged a 17-year-old as an adult in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl, whose body was found behind a dumpster in December. Police arrested Deontre Hollie, 17, on Jan. 21 in connection with the murder of Tayanna Manuel, 16, and attempted murder of another...
Mother, daughter carjacked at Cherry Creek North
She was dropping her mom off at her car on the third floor of the Clayton Lane Garage. That's when several armed men surrounded her vehicle.
Woman injured in shooting at Adams County shopping center
One woman was injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Adams County on Wednesday morning and authorities are currently searching for the suspect.
Two separate hit-and-run crashes claim lives near same Aurora intersection
Within six months, two fatal hit-and-run crashes occurred near the same Aurora intersection, prompting a family who lost their loved one there to speak out.
Cold case: Who murdered Paul Cortez 12 years ago?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a cold case murder from 2010.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins city employee struck, killed by Transfort bus
A Fort Collins city employee has died after being hit by a Transfort bus at the city’s maintenance facility. Police were called to the 6500 block of Portner Road Tuesday night for reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a bus. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital. Police aid the Transfort bus was out of service and was being driven into a garage at the facility by a maintenance employee when he struck and killed his colleague, according to the Coloradoan. City manager Kelly DiMartino said they’re “devastated” over the incident and the loss of a “valued colleague.” She added the incident is under review. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Westminster police launch investigation into arrests captured on video
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) said Tuesday it will not seek a felony charge against a woman who was arrested after a fight outside a Party City this weekend, and the department is launching an internal investigation into the arrest after a video surfaced on TikTok.
TikTok of Westminster arrest launches internal investigation
The Westminster Police Department gave a statement after a fight in front of a store on Saturday resulted in a woman's arrest and a viral TikTok about the incident.
2 carjacked in Lakewood parking lot, mother says
The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend.
Man left with serious injuries after shooting in Aurora
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries.
