1310kfka.com

New development coming to area across from CSU’s Fort Collins campus

Dozens of new homes are coming to an area across from Colorado State University’s campus in Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports a three-story apartment building with 77 units and nine single-family homes was approved for a five-acre plot of land at South Shields Street and Westward Drive. It took the developer five years to win city approval. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Are backyard chickens cheaper than store eggs?

A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports. A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Major snow heading to northern Colorado mountains

Skiiers heading to the northern Colorado mountains this weekend should expect snow – and lots of it. Ten to 15 inches of snow is expected in areas of higher elevation in Roky Mountain National Park and Cameron Pass with up to 24 inches and 60 mile per hour wind gusts for the Park Range. Travel is expected to be dicey on U.S. Highway 40, state Highway 14 and along the I-70 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. The northern foothills and Fort Collins could see just an inch of snow with this storm system but with the snow comes frigid temperatures early next week with a high in the single digits Monday and a low below zero.
COLORADO STATE
Brittany Anas

13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists

(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?

Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
LONGMONT, CO
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
jeffco.us

ACAP and Jefferson County Sign Ground Lease for Aeronautical Development at RMMA

American Corporate Airport Partners (ACAP) has inked a long-term lease with Jefferson County to develop 30 acres for business aviation use at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC) in Broomfield. The airport, just 15 miles north of downtown Denver and 14 miles south of Boulder, is strategically located in the heart of one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

I-25 North Express Lanes Project hits major milestones in 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, the I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation acknowledge another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor as well as identifies funding for two more segments (Segment 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities

It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison. As reported in The Gazette this week, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of Julio Cesar Gonzalez, 25, on Monday. It closes the case involving his terrifyingly random acts of violence back...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years

If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
DENVER, CO

