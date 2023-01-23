Read full article on original website
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
1310kfka.com
New development coming to area across from CSU’s Fort Collins campus
Dozens of new homes are coming to an area across from Colorado State University’s campus in Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports a three-story apartment building with 77 units and nine single-family homes was approved for a five-acre plot of land at South Shields Street and Westward Drive. It took the developer five years to win city approval. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
KDVR.com
Are backyard chickens cheaper than store eggs?
A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports. A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports.
1310kfka.com
Major snow heading to northern Colorado mountains
Skiiers heading to the northern Colorado mountains this weekend should expect snow – and lots of it. Ten to 15 inches of snow is expected in areas of higher elevation in Roky Mountain National Park and Cameron Pass with up to 24 inches and 60 mile per hour wind gusts for the Park Range. Travel is expected to be dicey on U.S. Highway 40, state Highway 14 and along the I-70 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. The northern foothills and Fort Collins could see just an inch of snow with this storm system but with the snow comes frigid temperatures early next week with a high in the single digits Monday and a low below zero.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closures
(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo Superintendent Erin Kane told the district’s board it needs to prepare for the challenge of managing a district experiencing both declining demand and explosive growth.
Denver International Airport ranked 5th-ugliest building in US
Denver International Airport is apparently enough of an eyesore to those across social media to get it ranked among the nation's ugliest buildings.
Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?
Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
jeffco.us
ACAP and Jefferson County Sign Ground Lease for Aeronautical Development at RMMA
American Corporate Airport Partners (ACAP) has inked a long-term lease with Jefferson County to develop 30 acres for business aviation use at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC) in Broomfield. The airport, just 15 miles north of downtown Denver and 14 miles south of Boulder, is strategically located in the heart of one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country.
I-25 North Express Lanes Project hits major milestones in 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, the I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation acknowledge another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor as well as identifies funding for two more segments (Segment 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
Daily Record
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison. As reported in The Gazette this week, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of Julio Cesar Gonzalez, 25, on Monday. It closes the case involving his terrifyingly random acts of violence back...
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023
It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
