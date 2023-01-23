Read full article on original website
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Savanna Morrill
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
montanarightnow.com
Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted
BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
Information Sought On Rash Of Larimer County Burglaries
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a series of burglaries in unincorporated areas of Larimer County. A suspect has been arrested, but investigators are still asking for information on other crimes that may have been committed by the suspect as well as a UTV that may have been used in the crimes.
1310kfka.com
2 inmates at Weld Co. Jail face contraband charges
Two inmates at the Weld County Jail are facing additional charges tied to contraband. The cases are separate. The first involves Octavio Ynostrosa. An arrest warrant, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Ynostrosa had two razor blades hidden in his pants. The razors were discovered earlier this month. Ynostrosa has been in custody since April.
Woman in back of police car hit by train files lawsuit
A woman who was left handcuffed in the back of a police car when it was hit by a train has filed a lawsuit against the departments and officers involved.
Suspects wanted in string of armed robberies in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department is searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra.
Teen accused of driving drunk, killing 2 people pleads guilty
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A teenage girl who was accused of driving drunk and killing two people last April in a head-on crash pleaded guilty to a "number of the top charges" in the case, according to the Boulder District Attorney's Office. The girl, who was 17 when the...
KDVR.com
Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies
Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra. Samantha Spitz reports. Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies. Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops...
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins city employee struck, killed by Transfort bus
A Fort Collins city employee has died after being hit by a Transfort bus at the city’s maintenance facility. Police were called to the 6500 block of Portner Road Tuesday night for reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a bus. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital. Police aid the Transfort bus was out of service and was being driven into a garage at the facility by a maintenance employee when he struck and killed his colleague, according to the Coloradoan. City manager Kelly DiMartino said they’re “devastated” over the incident and the loss of a “valued colleague.” She added the incident is under review. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Public asked for help in series of burglaries investigation in Larimer County
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of residential burglaries in unincorporated Larimer County. Detectives are asking for the public's help for information about the suspect, associated vehicle or unreported incidents. Between September and December 2022, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigated 10 home burglaries in the Crystal Mountain area. Investigators identified Ryan Harmon, 43, as a suspect.Detectives made several attempts to reach Harmon at his campsites in the area but were unable to make contact. During the investigation, the suspect was connected to an apartment in the Denver metro area and on Jan. 13, Harmon was arrested with...
1310kfka.com
Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam
A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
Man killed after being hit by a bus
FCPD confirmed that the driver of the bus was not injured and impairment is not suspected.
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
milehighcre.com
Larimer County Jail Moves into New Facility
JE Dunn Construction recently joined the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and DLR Group to celebrate the completion of phases two and three of the Larimer County Jail Improvement Project. This milestone includes the opening of the new housing tower adding over 150 beds, a new booking space, conference and...
1310kfka.com
3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting
Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
Dog rescued from fire in Broomfield
Firefighters rescued a dog from a small fire at a home in Broomfield Tuesday night.
steamboatradio.com
A 30-year-old woman dies after head-on collision on RCR 129
An accident in North Routt County has taken the life of a 30-year-old woman from Boulder. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, on County Road 129. There was a head-on collision on a sharp curve between Mile Marker 8 and 9. Colorado State Patrol says the driver of a Ford...
Update: Missing Laramie County Man Has Been Found
UPDATE: CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas says Friel has been found and as of Wednesday morning is no longer listed as missing. Farkas says Friel was issued a citation for allegedly shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise on Jan. 19 at the Livingston Ave. Walmart in Cheyenne. But she says it...
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder
Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
