Larimer County, CO

montanarightnow.com

Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted

BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KGAB AM 650

Information Sought On Rash Of Larimer County Burglaries

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a series of burglaries in unincorporated areas of Larimer County. A suspect has been arrested, but investigators are still asking for information on other crimes that may have been committed by the suspect as well as a UTV that may have been used in the crimes.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

2 inmates at Weld Co. Jail face contraband charges

Two inmates at the Weld County Jail are facing additional charges tied to contraband. The cases are separate. The first involves Octavio Ynostrosa. An arrest warrant, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Ynostrosa had two razor blades hidden in his pants. The razors were discovered earlier this month. Ynostrosa has been in custody since April.
KDVR.com

Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies

Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra. Samantha Spitz reports. Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies. Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops...
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins city employee struck, killed by Transfort bus

A Fort Collins city employee has died after being hit by a Transfort bus at the city’s maintenance facility. Police were called to the 6500 block of Portner Road Tuesday night for reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a bus. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital. Police aid the Transfort bus was out of service and was being driven into a garage at the facility by a maintenance employee when he struck and killed his colleague, according to the Coloradoan. City manager Kelly DiMartino said they’re “devastated” over the incident and the loss of a “valued colleague.” She added the incident is under review. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Public asked for help in series of burglaries investigation in Larimer County

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of residential burglaries in unincorporated Larimer County. Detectives are asking for the public's help for information about the suspect, associated vehicle or unreported incidents. Between September and December 2022, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigated 10 home burglaries in the Crystal Mountain area. Investigators identified Ryan Harmon, 43, as a suspect.Detectives made several attempts to reach Harmon at his campsites in the area but were unable to make contact. During the investigation, the suspect was connected to an apartment in the Denver metro area and on Jan. 13, Harmon was arrested with...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam

A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
LOVELAND, CO
milehighcre.com

Larimer County Jail Moves into New Facility

JE Dunn Construction recently joined the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and DLR Group to celebrate the completion of phases two and three of the Larimer County Jail Improvement Project. This milestone includes the opening of the new housing tower adding over 150 beds, a new booking space, conference and...
1310kfka.com

3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting

Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
LOVELAND, CO
steamboatradio.com

A 30-year-old woman dies after head-on collision on RCR 129

An accident in North Routt County has taken the life of a 30-year-old woman from Boulder. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, on County Road 129. There was a head-on collision on a sharp curve between Mile Marker 8 and 9. Colorado State Patrol says the driver of a Ford...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

Update: Missing Laramie County Man Has Been Found

UPDATE: CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas says Friel has been found and as of Wednesday morning is no longer listed as missing. Farkas says Friel was issued a citation for allegedly shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise on Jan. 19 at the Livingston Ave. Walmart in Cheyenne. But she says it...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
coloradohometownweekly.com

Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder

Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
BOULDER, CO

