Residents call for help following lack of hot water at Lugar Towers

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at Lugar Towers are begging for help after nearly a month of boiling water to bathe, cook and more.

"It's madness," resident Anthony Bright said.

"It's just complete chaos here," said resident Tywon Ivey.

"No hot water. We have to boil water and it's just ridiculous. It's just really sad. It's under new management as you can see the management office is never open," resident Sheila Livingston said.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency transitioned management to the Bradley Company Team last month.

WRTV saw a maintenance worker onsite. He told us, the water system is overwhelmed.

IHA says boilers need to be repaired or replaced. There is no timeline of when this problem will be resolved and Bradley Company management wasn't in the office to answer questions Monday.

Several residents feel they've been abandoned.

"Since December 1st, 2022 we've been left behind. We are dealing with everything. The homeless are taking over. If we need help we don't have anyone in office staff to help us," Bright said.

"It's like we are no one and we pay rent so I am really disappointed," said Livingston.

A lack of hot water isn't the only issue residents said.

"It's a lot of drug infested. I am trying to get my client out of here. It makes me sad. It's just unhealthy overall," Alycia Clay said.

"Between the elevators, the hot water, the heat, just everything...nighttime is deadly. You don't know whats gonna occur in the midst of coming down here. There is no security. You can just walk right in," Bright said.

People living here say they shouldn't have to live like this.

"I wish they could do something to help people in this building. For one, we got a lot of citizens on walkers. When the elevators block out, they're basically hostages in their own apartments," said Clay.

"It's dangerous. It's very dangerous. I want out of here," Livingston said.

"The way things are going something bad is going to happen. We need help," Bright said.

WRTV reached out to the Marion County Health Department to see how many complaints it's received and what's being done about it.

The department is working on providing that information. We'll stay on top of this story and bring you any updates.

