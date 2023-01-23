Read full article on original website
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
wtaj.com
High winds on Thursday before a slightly warmer weekend
Tonight temperatures fall into the 30s. Winds will also pick up tonight into Thursday. Wind Gusts could be between 30 to 40 mph. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hours. The winds will make the air feel colder. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
WBBJ
Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week
Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Friday January 27, 2023
This morning we will have flurries and snow showers around with a rather cloudy sky. Use caution traveling, some spots could be slick and icy. Most issues will be on back roads and neighborhoods. Temperatures this morning will be in the 20s and lower 30s. Today we will have a...
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
First Alert Weather: Mild start, followed by falling temps
Forecast: Showers exit by mid-morning. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon. Tonight will be cold and breezy with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s. As for Monday (MLK Day), it will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s.
wtaj.com
Milder air moves in this weekend
Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few flurries around. In the west, there could be a snow shower or two. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be in from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the 20s. Tonight it becomes cloudy and we will see some flurries into Saturday morning.
Winter storm to hit the West, blizzard and dangerous wind chills forecast for some: Friday weather updates
More winter weather is forecast across the country on Friday and through the weekend, with snow and dangerous wind chills possible in some areas.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
WCPO
More precipitation for the morning
Temperatures drop below freezing and we'll still see some wrap around moisture from a low that will trigger snow showers. Plus, the colder air could be enough to cause some slick spots overnight into the morning. Spotty snow showers throughout the day and a fresh dusting up to 1/2" of snow is possible for some communities through midday Thursday. The rest of the day Thursday stays cold and breezy with winds from the west gusting at 15 to 25 mph and temperatures into the low to mid 30s.
It will be a blustery night ahead
This evening, we will be left with lingering scattered rain showers and a bit of freezing drizzle. You will still want to use some caution while traveling, there could be a few icy spots. Overnight, showers will slowly turn back into snow showers. Tonight temperatures fall into the 30s. Winds will also pick up tonight […]
NBCMontana
Scattered snow showers; more significant snow and cold to end the week
Occasional rounds of light snow showers will continue through at least Wednesday, with some potential for isolated snow showers lingering into Thursday as well. During this period, mountain passes will see up to several inches of snow. If you have mountain pass travel plans, expect slick road conditions. Meanwhile, valley amounts will stay minimal in general less than an inch. Despite the low snow total forecast, roads will be slick at times and black ice will be possible on any untreated roads.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Sunshine returns today before rain moves in on Wednesday
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Insert sun and delete wind today, then ctrl-alt-delete a messy Wednesday. Today: Sunny, lighter winds. Highs: 47-53. Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 29-35. Tomorrow: Rain, maybe starting as wintry mix. Highs: 42-47. Forecast in...
Arctic front to dump weekend snow from Rockies to Midwest, including Chicago and Milwaukee
An arctic front plowing across the northern tier of the U.S. through the weekend will be accompanied by a burst of snow from the northern Rockies and Plains to the Upper Midwest.
