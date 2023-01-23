Read full article on original website
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit that broke ground on a new $37 million youth shelter this week loses state funding
Urban Peak, the Denver nonprofit that serves youth experiencing homelessness, has lost a major grant the organization relies on for funding. In a Tuesday email to staff, Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson called the money “a significant revenue source that funds numerous positions.”. The $500,000 grant comes from the...
1310kfka.com
Results of Windsor special election on parking issue delayed
The results of a special election in Windsor won’t be in until the end of this week. City residents voted Tuesday on whether to create a permanent downtown parking zone. The Coloradoan reports the town clerk says more than 7,000 people voted in the election and as many as 4,000 ballots still needed to be processed. If the measure passes, the town would have to rezone two of its three lots for parking. A “no” vote preserves the town-owned backlots behind Main Street for future development. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado lawmakers kill bill to lower emissions mandates for victims of catalytic converter theft
A bill seeking to lower emissions requirements for replacement catalytic converters when the original converter is stolen was shut down by a state committee Thursday. House Bill 1038 would have allowed victims of catalytic converter theft to use a replacement catalytic converter that complies with federal emissions standards, but not Colorado’s stricter state standards. This would only apply when the theft has been reported to law enforcement and the victim has made a “reasonable effort” to get a state-compliant replacement catalytic converter.
Westword
Report: Most People Experiencing Homelessness in Denver Are Not From Out of State
A common trope about those living on the streets of Denver and elsewhere throughout the metro region is that they've come to the Centennial State in pursuit of legalized cannabis and then become homeless. But a new report shows that's actually not the case. "By and large, people in our...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College
Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
Lawmaker’s solar company shuts down, employees claim they’re owed money
Denver solar company EcoMark shut down, but employees said there was no heads up and they are still owed money.
1310kfka.com
New development coming to area across from CSU’s Fort Collins campus
Dozens of new homes are coming to an area across from Colorado State University’s campus in Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports a three-story apartment building with 77 units and nine single-family homes was approved for a five-acre plot of land at South Shields Street and Westward Drive. It took the developer five years to win city approval. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents
For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?
In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
Colorado woman sentenced for stealing $35K in unemployment benefits
A Colorado parolee convicted of stealing more than $35,000 in unemployment benefits was sentenced to prison in an Arapahoe County courtroom Wednesday.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.
A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
cpr.org
Colorado Catholics hope to change hearts — and laws — over the state’s abortion access
It's a cloudy Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver. Students from St. John Paul the Great Catholic High walked down the aisle with candles and flowers. They place them on a table to the right of the altar, where there are pictures of babies and signs in black, all-capital lettering reading “63+ MILLION” and “WE WILL NOT FORGET.”
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
Colorado bill would allow rent control by cities
A bill that would allow for local governments to pass rent stabilization measures was introduced in the Colorado state legislature Monday.
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison. As reported in The Gazette this week, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of Julio Cesar Gonzalez, 25, on Monday. It closes the case involving his terrifyingly random acts of violence back...
1310kfka.com
Metal fabrication company gets incentives to upgrade Windsor operation
A metal fabrication company is getting incentives to upgrade its operations in Windsor. BizWest reports the town agreed to cut in half personal property taxes on $5 million of new equipment over the next decade. Norfolk Iron & Metal Company also received a 50% reduction in personal property tax from Weld County. Both rebates total about $105,000. Norfolk will also hire five new employees as part of the deal. Read more at https://bizwest.com/.
coloradosun.com
Heat pumps are having a moment in Colorado, but do they really work in the bitter cold? Yes.
There was a touch of anxiety in the home of Jon and Rachel Rea as a bomb cyclone, with its plummeting subzero temperatures, approached Colorado in December, for the couple no longer had a gas-fired furnace in their basement. They had replaced the furnace three months earlier with a heat...
montanarightnow.com
Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted
BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
