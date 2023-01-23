Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Winter Weather Potential Next Week
There is the potential for some wintry precipitation next week. The most likely scenario is for freezing rain to impact areas north and west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. This could occur any morning from Monday through Thursday when chilly arctic air is in place. A cold rain is expected elsewhere. Ice accumulations and impacts will continue to be assessed as the event approaches.
fox4news.com
Dallas-Fort Worth road conditions fine for most after snowy night
DALLAS - The roads are fine throughout most of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With temperatures above freezing Wednesday morning, the snow that fell Tuesday night has already melted or will melt soon. Only a handful of school districts north and west of the metroplex will start late Wednesday because of...
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Dallas Observer
"Big, Wet, Fluffy Flurries": Snow Could Fall in Big D Amid Tuesday's Inclement Weather
North Texans venturing out into Tuesday's less-than-pleasant weather could find themselves muttering a certain four-letter word: "snow." The National Weather Service notes on its site that residents should expect hazardous weather conditions, such as a potential thunderstorm. NWS weather wizards have predicted that the temperature will drop to around 39...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Snow could be headed to North Texas Tuesday
Monday will be a cool day in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Tuesday things will get interesting with some parts of North Texas potentially seeing snow. Tuesday will start off cold and rainy for most of our area, with a chance of a wintry mix in the areas north and west of the Metroplex.
fox4news.com
From slushman to giant snowman, North Texans show off their snowy creations
PLANO, Texas - People across North Texas took the time to have some fun in Tuesday’s snowy and slushy weather. Plano’s Emergency Management share a picture of a tiny snowman on Twitter. "Get excited Plano! Looks like we can *finally* build our first snowman of the season! Or...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Wintry mix possible on Tuesday
DALLAS - There is a chance North Texas could see a wintry mix on Tuesday. While it's expected to be dry the rest of the weekend and on Monday, a major storm system could bring a rain/snow mix on Tuesday. After starting as a cold rain, there could be a...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 27-29
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 27. Pretty Woman: The Musical...
Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center
The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Richardson officials announced Jan. 24 that the city is opening a warming center ahead of harsh winter weather expected in the area. The warming center will be housed in...
Frisco’s Second H-E-B Confirmed
H-E-B fans rejoice! Frisco could have their second location this year, but no finalized date was set. Two other H-E-B stores will also open this year in Allen and McKinney. H-E-B could begin construction on its second Frisco store as early as June this year. But H-E-B spokesperson Maybrie Jackson told Local Profile “We have not finalized a construction start date.”
Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers
A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
fox4news.com
Tyre Nichols: Dallas police preparing for potential protests over killing in Memphis
DALLAS - Dallas police are preparing for protests following the release of police body camera footage from the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Five former police officers were charged with murder and other crimes...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
Body found inside shot-up SUV in east Dallas overnight
A killer is on the run in Dallas where a body was found inside a shot-up SUV overnight. Just past midnight, on Tenison Parkway at Samuel Grand Park in east Dallas, police discovered an SUV
Young Boy Assists Plano Police With Silver Alert
A father and son helped return a 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease home after reporting a vehicle to 911. The Plano and Richardson police departments recognized the two citizens on Monday for their assistance with this Silver Alert. While returning home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios...
US 380 widening project in Frisco to move forward in 2023
Work began in April to widen US 380 near Frisco. Crews are working on the southern portion of the road, so traffic has been shifted to the north side of US 380. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to widen US 380 in Frisco is expected to move forward in...
wmay.com
American Airlines to end direct flights between Springfield and Dallas
Daily American Airlines direct flights between Springfield and Dallas are coming to an end as of June 1, 2023. American Airlines is ending its Dallas flights because of low ridership and will switch to a twice-daily flight from Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International. American joins...
