Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Related
1310kfka.com
New development coming to area across from CSU’s Fort Collins campus
Dozens of new homes are coming to an area across from Colorado State University’s campus in Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports a three-story apartment building with 77 units and nine single-family homes was approved for a five-acre plot of land at South Shields Street and Westward Drive. It took the developer five years to win city approval. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. signs deal with Republic for new landfill
Larimer County Commissioners join forces with Republic Services to build and operate a new landfill near Wellington that will replace the existing landfill on Taft Hill Road. The Coloradoan reports the public-private partnership requires Republic to design build, fund and operate the landfill – and close it at the end of its life, a century from now. The two would then split the costs on a new recycling center. The county is responsible for all improvements to the new landfill, including roads leading to the facility. All county landfill employees would also be offered jobs at Republic. Several years ago, the county estimated a new landfill would cost $65 million. For more on the public-private partnership, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
1310kfka.com
Metal fabrication company gets incentives to upgrade Windsor operation
A metal fabrication company is getting incentives to upgrade its operations in Windsor. BizWest reports the town agreed to cut in half personal property taxes on $5 million of new equipment over the next decade. Norfolk Iron & Metal Company also received a 50% reduction in personal property tax from Weld County. Both rebates total about $105,000. Norfolk will also hire five new employees as part of the deal. Read more at https://bizwest.com/.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents
For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
1310kfka.com
Results of Windsor special election on parking issue delayed
The results of a special election in Windsor won’t be in until the end of this week. City residents voted Tuesday on whether to create a permanent downtown parking zone. The Coloradoan reports the town clerk says more than 7,000 people voted in the election and as many as 4,000 ballots still needed to be processed. If the measure passes, the town would have to rezone two of its three lots for parking. A “no” vote preserves the town-owned backlots behind Main Street for future development. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.
A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
1310kfka.com
Major snow heading to northern Colorado mountains
Skiiers heading to the northern Colorado mountains this weekend should expect snow – and lots of it. Ten to 15 inches of snow is expected in areas of higher elevation in Roky Mountain National Park and Cameron Pass with up to 24 inches and 60 mile per hour wind gusts for the Park Range. Travel is expected to be dicey on U.S. Highway 40, state Highway 14 and along the I-70 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. The northern foothills and Fort Collins could see just an inch of snow with this storm system but with the snow comes frigid temperatures early next week with a high in the single digits Monday and a low below zero.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins city employee struck, killed by Transfort bus
A Fort Collins city employee has died after being hit by a Transfort bus at the city’s maintenance facility. Police were called to the 6500 block of Portner Road Tuesday night for reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a bus. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital. Police aid the Transfort bus was out of service and was being driven into a garage at the facility by a maintenance employee when he struck and killed his colleague, according to the Coloradoan. City manager Kelly DiMartino said they’re “devastated” over the incident and the loss of a “valued colleague.” She added the incident is under review. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Mother, daughter carjacked at Cherry Creek North
She was dropping her mom off at her car on the third floor of the Clayton Lane Garage. That's when several armed men surrounded her vehicle.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
AirLife helicopter pilot headed to work arrested, charged with DUI
A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff's deputies as "unsteady" and "wobbling," was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation.AirLife Denver is the emergency medical care and critical care transport service of the HealthONE system of hospitals.Court and police records gathered by CBS News Colorado show that the Elbert County Sheriff's Office stopped Aaron Fouquette, 40, on the night of Jan. 7 as the veteran pilot was headed to work. Breath tests later showed...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Did you know that DIA has a firepit and a new outdoor deck?
Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views? That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer. DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East.
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
2 injured after car flies off highway ramp on US 36
At least two people were injured in an early morning crash that closed down the northbound U.S. 36 ramp in Westminster.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Suspects wanted in string of armed robberies in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department is searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra.
Comments / 0