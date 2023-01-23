Read full article on original website
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This WeekendVegOut MagazineBrooklyn, NY
Fun facts, history, people, and things from The Bronx you probably didn't knowWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Celebrate Groundhog Day-Westchester Style at Muscoot Farm -Feb 2-10am
Is Westchester County EGG-specting an early spring or six more weeks of winter? Flock to Muscoot Farm’s annual Groundhog Day celebration where all eyes will be on its weather-predicting chicken, Cluxatawney Henrietta, pictured above, to see if she will lay an egg, signaling an early spring!. For its fifth...
Fordham Real Estate Institute Launches ‘Titan Talks’ Event Series, Featuring Barbara Corcoran on Feb. 13
The Fordham Real Estate Institute (REI) will offer students and commercial real estate professionals a unique experience at its first event in a new series, “Titan Talks,” featuring a live conversation with Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group on Feb. 13. Hosted by Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens and member of REI’s Executive Advisory Council (EAC) of industry and business leaders, the events on the Lincoln Center campus will give attendees an opportunity to hear first-hand lessons and advice from leaders in real estate.
Every Drug for Sale by Washington Heights Narcotics Crew-Pharmacy
Sixteen Members Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ivan J. Arvelo, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging 16 members of a Washington Heights-based narcotics trafficking organization with conspiring to distribute narcotics in New York and with possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics trafficking conspiracy. ALEXANDER FRANCISCO, a/k/a “Javy,” ARISTIDES RAMIREZ, a/k/a “AR,” DAVID GLOVER, ALEX GARCIA, a/k/a “AG,” ANEUDY ALVARADO, a/k/a “Smiley,” JERIEL ABREU, a/k/a “Jerry Gunz,” LAZARETH PAULINO, a/k/a “Laz,” JOAN MERCEDES, a/k/a “Saul,” and ENMANUEL LIRIANO, a/k/a “Chubster,” a/k/a “Eman,” were arrested today and presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. CHRISTOPHER SANTOS, a/k/a “Casper,” was arrested previously in this matter. ALVIN EUSEBIO, a/k/a “Goo,” EDWARD RODRIGUEZ, and JAWAN MILLS, a/k/a “JD,” were already in custody in other jurisdictions. RAY EDUARDO, JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “JR,” and EDDY CAMINERO, a/k/a “Malibu,” remain at large. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
Support Your Local Movie Theater, Before It Closes
Cortland Town Center to Shut Down Feb. 15; Regal to Close 39 US Theaters. Cineworld, the parent company of UA-Regal, announced that it was closing 39 movie theaters in the US, including United Artists Cortandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake. For those of us from Northern Westchester, this movie theater...
Mary Calvi Pens Book About Teddy Roosevelt’s First Love
In 2019, Mary Calvi, morning anchor for WCBS-TV and the First Lady of Yonkers, penned Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love. The book’s success, which included being turned into a made for TV documentary by the Smithsonian channel, included references to her home in Yonkers, and one of the oldest buildings in New York State, Philipse Manor Hall.
Westchester County BOL Drafts Law to Prevent A George Santos From Holding Office
The Westchester County Board of Legislators is considering passing a law to prevent, or make it more difficult, for a candidate like Congressman George Santos from holding elective office in this county. Rep. Santos has embarassed himself and the country with his lies, and in his defiance in refusing to resign, even as most republicans in Washington and in New York want him out.
Mt. Vernon Man Caught on Video, Arrested by Yonkers Police and SPCA for Animal Abuse
On the morning of January 25th, 2023, the Yonkers Police Department became aware of a video that surfaced on social media that captured an individual throwing a dog into a closed roll-down storefront gate in the confines of the 4th Precinct in our city. The Yonkers Police Department immediately initiated a criminal investigation into this incident.
Man Indicted for Killing Two in 100 MPH Police Chase
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced today that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed December 2021 vehicular crash, which resulted in the death of two passengers. DA Rocah said: “The defendant’s alleged reckless and dangerous behavior cost two people...
