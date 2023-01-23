Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Police seek public's help with investigation of death that caused I-4 backup
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 12-hour death investigation that caused heavy traffic delays early Friday resulted from multiple reports of vehicles hitting a human body on eastbound I-4 near Orange Blossom Trail at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Orlando Police said Friday. Detectives said they have more questions than answers after...
mynews13.com
2 prescribed burns in Orange County could produce smoke, ash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida residents could see smoke in the area Friday resulting from two prescribed burns in Orange County. The Orange County Parks and Recreation Division planned a prescribed burn on 40 acres, weather permitting, at Kelly Park, 400 E. Kelly Park Road in Apopka. The park will remain open for business unless capacity is reached.
mynews13.com
Palm Coast autism support group gets people on the spectrum socializing
PALM COAST, Fla. — One mother in Central Florida wants to make sure people with autism have time to socialize together. Carrie Todd, whose son Aidan has autism, created a Palm Coast autism support group. The group meets every other Tuesday at the Palm Coast Community Center so they can do activities together.
mynews13.com
Chester, Gatorland's rescue alligator, has died
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chester, Gatorland’s first rescue alligator, has died, the park announced on social media. Gatorland announces the death of its rescue gator Chester. Chester, who was popular among visitors, had health problems before his death. The gator was captured near Tampa and brought to Gatorland in...
mynews13.com
Housing advocates say commentary on Florida's rental market hits close to home
TAMPA, Fla. — The nonprofit Florida TaxWatch released a commentary update on the state's housing rental market Thursday, saying rent increases seen statewide in recent years go beyond what trends had predicted. "I mean, it's historical," St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer Jack Wallace said of increases in that city....
mynews13.com
Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
mynews13.com
Sharp scores 18 off the bench, leads No. 3 Houston over UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Emanuel Sharp came off the bench to score 18 points and No. 3 Houston bounced back from a loss that knocked it from the top spot in the rankings, beating UCF 82-71 on Wednesday night. Jarace Walker added 17 points, Jamal Shead had 14 points...
mynews13.com
SeaWorld Orlando reveals Seven Seas Food Festival menus, concert lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has released more details about its upcoming Seven Seas Food Festival, including menus and the concert lineup. SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival will run select days Feb. 3 through May 7. SeaWorld has revealed new menu items and the concert lineup for this year's...
