Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
multifamilybiz.com
Thompson Thrift to Develop 336-Unit Premier at West Park Luxury Multifamily Community in Top Denver Boomtown Submarket of Greeley
GREELEY, CO - Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced the development of Premier at West Park, a 336-unit Class A multifamily community 50 miles from Denver in Greeley. Thompson Thrift plans to begin construction this month and welcome resident in late 2024.
Greeley to invest in improvements to downtown district
The city of Greeley plans to further expand its downtown district in the coming years as northern Colorado continues to experience a population boom.Northern Colorado is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions in Colorado in the next decade and planners with Greeley hope to make it a destination for both recreation and residency."Downtown is going through a renaissance," said Becky Safarik, interim community development director for the city. "We think Greeley's growth is going to be notable in the coming years." Recently the city adopted and unveiled a 10-year plan that looks to further develop the downtown are of...
1310kfka.com
New development coming to area across from CSU’s Fort Collins campus
Dozens of new homes are coming to an area across from Colorado State University’s campus in Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports a three-story apartment building with 77 units and nine single-family homes was approved for a five-acre plot of land at South Shields Street and Westward Drive. It took the developer five years to win city approval. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closures
(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo Superintendent Erin Kane told the district’s board it needs to prepare for the challenge of managing a district experiencing both declining demand and explosive growth.
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?
In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location
AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
KDVR.com
Are backyard chickens cheaper than store eggs?
A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports. A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports.
No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents
For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?
Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
1310kfka.com
Results of Windsor special election on parking issue delayed
The results of a special election in Windsor won’t be in until the end of this week. City residents voted Tuesday on whether to create a permanent downtown parking zone. The Coloradoan reports the town clerk says more than 7,000 people voted in the election and as many as 4,000 ballots still needed to be processed. If the measure passes, the town would have to rezone two of its three lots for parking. A “no” vote preserves the town-owned backlots behind Main Street for future development. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Parents want stronger bullying policy in Poudre School District
Parents in Fort Collins are calling on the Poudre School District to strengthen its bullying policy.
milehighcre.com
Larimer County Jail Moves into New Facility
JE Dunn Construction recently joined the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and DLR Group to celebrate the completion of phases two and three of the Larimer County Jail Improvement Project. This milestone includes the opening of the new housing tower adding over 150 beds, a new booking space, conference and...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
1310kfka.com
Metal fabrication company gets incentives to upgrade Windsor operation
A metal fabrication company is getting incentives to upgrade its operations in Windsor. BizWest reports the town agreed to cut in half personal property taxes on $5 million of new equipment over the next decade. Norfolk Iron & Metal Company also received a 50% reduction in personal property tax from Weld County. Both rebates total about $105,000. Norfolk will also hire five new employees as part of the deal. Read more at https://bizwest.com/.
KDVR.com
What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?
FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. Woman hurt by stray bullet during Zumba class.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. signs deal with Republic for new landfill
Larimer County Commissioners join forces with Republic Services to build and operate a new landfill near Wellington that will replace the existing landfill on Taft Hill Road. The Coloradoan reports the public-private partnership requires Republic to design build, fund and operate the landfill – and close it at the end of its life, a century from now. The two would then split the costs on a new recycling center. The county is responsible for all improvements to the new landfill, including roads leading to the facility. All county landfill employees would also be offered jobs at Republic. Several years ago, the county estimated a new landfill would cost $65 million. For more on the public-private partnership, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
KDVR.com
Pair of Loveland store thieves on the run after string of robberies
Two thieves, one of whom was armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed several Loveland stores and are still on the run. They were seen leaving the scene in a stolen black 2021 Kia Optima. Pair of Loveland store thieves on the run after string …. Two thieves, one of whom...
Comments / 1