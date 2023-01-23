The city of Greeley plans to further expand its downtown district in the coming years as northern Colorado continues to experience a population boom.Northern Colorado is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions in Colorado in the next decade and planners with Greeley hope to make it a destination for both recreation and residency."Downtown is going through a renaissance," said Becky Safarik, interim community development director for the city. "We think Greeley's growth is going to be notable in the coming years." Recently the city adopted and unveiled a 10-year plan that looks to further develop the downtown are of...

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO