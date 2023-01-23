ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 most-expensive active listings in Texas

The luxury market in Texas continues to expand in 2023, according to the Houston Association of REALTORS® list of the top 10 most-expensive active listings in Texas. The following listings were listed in the past month and represent the most-expensive homes added to Multiple Listing Services around Texas. The list contains 12 listings because several have identical prices.
The rules for Houston sidewalks are changing

A new ordinance in the city of Houston will allow builders, homeowners and developers to opt out of putting sidewalk in front of homes. Houston City Council voted in favor of the ordinance on Wednesday. The “Fee in Lieu of Sidewalk Construction” ordinance will go into effect on March 1....
Three Texas metros named top cities for “downtown living experience”

Dallas, Austin and Houston have been named three of the top cities in the country with the best downtown living experience. StorageCafe’s 2023 list of Downtown Living Hotspots ranked 30 of the nation’s most populous cities based on cost of living, rental inventory, safety, shopping, culture, and more. Nearly half of the cities in the top 10 are in the South, with Dallas coming out on top as the city with the very best downtown living.
Affordable senior housing coming to Houston

An 85-unit affordable senior housing project is coming to Houston, thanks to nonprofit organization Texas Inter-Faith Housing Corp. Located at 5811 Winsome Lane, the Westheimer Garden Villas will feature one- and two-bedroom units. Apartments will be reserved for people aged 55 and older who earn 30-60% of the area median income.
