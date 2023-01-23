Dallas, Austin and Houston have been named three of the top cities in the country with the best downtown living experience. StorageCafe’s 2023 list of Downtown Living Hotspots ranked 30 of the nation’s most populous cities based on cost of living, rental inventory, safety, shopping, culture, and more. Nearly half of the cities in the top 10 are in the South, with Dallas coming out on top as the city with the very best downtown living.

