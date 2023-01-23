The NY Rangers made news yesterday in one of the worst ways, from a hockey perspective, with the Ben Harpur signing. Widely ridiculed by many, it may have been a slight overreaction by some, but it is still a move that should bring scrutiny to the decision making process in New York. It’s not worth losing sleep over spare part signings, even if they are puzzling, but it does send a message about how Chris Drury (and James Dolan) want the team built. As per usual, I have some thoughts.

