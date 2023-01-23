ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Rangers Game 47: Rangers at Leafs

The Rangers are looking to build on their blowout win against Florida, but it’s going to need to happen in Toronto. The Leafs are good, very good. This is a team that can score up and down the lineup and are a lot better on defense and in net than their social media might make you think. The Rangers have a tough one here.
The NY Rangers fourth line needs a clearly defined role and purpose

Remember when Chris Drury hired Gerard Gallant, and they force fed anyone that would listen their plans with roles for the NY Rangers? What happened to that? The Rangers fourth line needs a role, and it hasn’t had one since at least the Jake Leschyshyn acquisition. The Rangers fourth line has mostly been comprised of spare parts lately, which not only is a recipe for disaster, it means a quick out in the playoffs.
Quick thoughts on Vitali Kravtsov’s healthy scratch tonight

Per Vince Mercogliano, Vitali Kravtsov will be a healthy scratch tonight, again. This was expected with Will Cuylle’s recall, as Cuylle is from Toronto and will play in his hometown tonight. Scratching Kravtsov was also expected, given the glut of wingers in the bottom six. That said, scratching Kravtsov seems off this time around.
The Ben Harpur signing could have negative fallout with several NY Rangers prospects

The NY Rangers made news yesterday in one of the worst ways, from a hockey perspective, with the Ben Harpur signing. Widely ridiculed by many, it may have been a slight overreaction by some, but it is still a move that should bring scrutiny to the decision making process in New York. It’s not worth losing sleep over spare part signings, even if they are puzzling, but it does send a message about how Chris Drury (and James Dolan) want the team built. As per usual, I have some thoughts.
