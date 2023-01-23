ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver drops list of the top 10 library books

By Samantha Jarpe
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khpyl_0kOjihkt00

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Public Library released its list of most popular books in 2022 , with the top four having over 1,500 digital checkouts each.

A few of the picks also appeared in DPL’s list of top books in 2021, including No. 1 book “The Four Winds.”

Here is DPL’s list of top books in 2022:

  1. “The Four Winds,” by Kristin Hannah
  2. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave
  3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr
  4. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles
  5. “Apples Never Fall,” by Liane Moriarty
  6. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig
  7. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover
  8. “Maybe You Should Talk To Someone,” by Lori Gottlieb
  9. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley
  10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Four of the top books also appeared in Amazon’s best sellers of the year . However, the top book on that list — Colleen Hoover’s “It Ends With Us” — did not make an appearance on the Denver Public Library list.

Nine of the books were fiction, with the memoir “Maybe You Should Talk To Someone” being the only nonfiction book on the list. That book, written by therapist Lori Gottlieb, is about her experience receiving therapy.

Sales of print books fell by 6.5% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to Publisher’s Weekly , but sales were still above pre-pandemic levels.

DPL said the popularity of #BookTok, a subcommunity of the popular social media app TikTok, helped with the number of digital checkouts last year.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

