FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WECT
Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers. Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Maximum Cheer, Dance event returning to Wilmington Convention Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A two-day competition is returning to Wilmington next month. The Wilmington Convention Center is hosting the 2023 Maximum Cheer and Dance Port City Classic on February 4th and 5th. The event consists of both cheer and dance competitors in multiple age divisions. “Port City Classic...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price. CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people. Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Onslow County man wins $100,000 on scratch-off, plans to use for daughter’s college
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A quick stop for a lottery ticket on the way to work led an Onslow County man to a $100,000 prize. “I scratched the ticket at work and then told my co-worker, ‘I just won $100,000,’” Jamie Johnson said. “He told me, ‘If that’s true, lunch is on you.’”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 27-29
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the last weekend of the month, but the fun is just beginning. From learning the ‘boot scootin’ boogie’ to a coffee crawl downtown, there’s lots of fun stuff going on. Here’s a look at ‘What’s Happening’ in the Cape...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large crowd attends Port City United’s inaugural Fresh Chance Friday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United hosted its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday” on January 27. The free event drew a large crowd to the MLK Center. Representatives from businesses, local career development programs, and other county departments were onsite to connect attendees with employment resources and potential job openings. Some of the companies at today’s event were hiring on-site.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NHCS kindergarten class asking for Valentine’s Day letters from all 50 states
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County elementary school is participating in a Valentine’s Day project hoping to get letters from all 50 states in America. A kindergarten class at Mary C. Williams Elementary School is participating in “Hearts Around the USA.” The goal of the project is to get a valentine or a letter from each of the 50 states by Valentine’s Day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘It Takes a Village Youth Summit’ being held in Wilmington, exposing students to medical careers
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is hosting a special event in Wilmington next month. The organization is holding ‘It Takes A Village Youth Summit’ on February 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Williston Middle School. Novant Health invites students and families for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bitty & Beau’s celebrates 7 years, 17 shops, 400+ employees with disabilities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is celebrating seven years of business in Wilmington and expansion across the United States. The location on New Centre Drive offered free coffee all day on Wednesday to celebrate its seventh anniversary. Wednesday morning, the owners and employees thanked the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health Chief Community Impact Officer laid off
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dr. Philip Brown is no longer employed by Novant Health. In a Facebook post, Dr. Brown said, “My role as Chief Community Impact Officer was eliminated by a system-wide reduction.”. Novant Health released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We appreciate Dr. Brown’s contributions to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Emeril Lagasse Foundation grants $500,000 to GLOW Academy
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) $500,000 to support the school’s culinary classroom and curriculum. The gift will cover the costs of culinary faculty, food costs and operations for three years. GLOW’s culinary lab is built...
Advocate
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina
Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
H2GO customers may experience water pressure reduction through Friday morning
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re experiencing a reduction in your water pressure, H2GO says not to worry. Technicians are performing maintenance on a water line Thursday evening. Work will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 3:00 a.m. Friday. H2GO says customers may experience a reduction in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New traffic light pattern installed in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A heads-up to drivers along the 701 Bypass in Whiteville. A new traffic light pattern was installed over the past week and is officially in working-order. The signal change is at the intersection of US 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd) and Columbus Street. Yellow signal lights...
travelnoire.com
This Black-Owned Tour Tells The Story Of The Only Successful Coup In American History
Travelers familiar with the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina know the town for its beautiful beaches and small-town vibes. Many visitors don’t know the wealth of untaught history whose impact still influences the city. Wilmington native and community activist Cedric Harrison is on a mission to change that....
Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop
JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
