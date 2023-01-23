ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

WECT

Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers. Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Maximum Cheer, Dance event returning to Wilmington Convention Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A two-day competition is returning to Wilmington next month. The Wilmington Convention Center is hosting the 2023 Maximum Cheer and Dance Port City Classic on February 4th and 5th. The event consists of both cheer and dance competitors in multiple age divisions. “Port City Classic...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price. CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people. Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 27-29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the last weekend of the month, but the fun is just beginning. From learning the ‘boot scootin’ boogie’ to a coffee crawl downtown, there’s lots of fun stuff going on. Here’s a look at ‘What’s Happening’ in the Cape...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large crowd attends Port City United’s inaugural Fresh Chance Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United hosted its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday” on January 27. The free event drew a large crowd to the MLK Center. Representatives from businesses, local career development programs, and other county departments were onsite to connect attendees with employment resources and potential job openings. Some of the companies at today’s event were hiring on-site.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NHCS kindergarten class asking for Valentine’s Day letters from all 50 states

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County elementary school is participating in a Valentine’s Day project hoping to get letters from all 50 states in America. A kindergarten class at Mary C. Williams Elementary School is participating in “Hearts Around the USA.” The goal of the project is to get a valentine or a letter from each of the 50 states by Valentine’s Day.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health Chief Community Impact Officer laid off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dr. Philip Brown is no longer employed by Novant Health. In a Facebook post, Dr. Brown said, “My role as Chief Community Impact Officer was eliminated by a system-wide reduction.”. Novant Health released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We appreciate Dr. Brown’s contributions to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Emeril Lagasse Foundation grants $500,000 to GLOW Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) $500,000 to support the school’s culinary classroom and curriculum. The gift will cover the costs of culinary faculty, food costs and operations for three years. GLOW’s culinary lab is built...
WILMINGTON, NC
Advocate

Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina

Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New traffic light pattern installed in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A heads-up to drivers along the 701 Bypass in Whiteville. A new traffic light pattern was installed over the past week and is officially in working-order. The signal change is at the intersection of US 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd) and Columbus Street. Yellow signal lights...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop

JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

