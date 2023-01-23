ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

What are the rules and regulations to keeping backyard chickens in Jacksonville?

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Backyard chickens are a hot topic on online chat boards.

Depending on where you live in Jacksonville, you are allowed to raise chickens.

One June 25, 2015, city council enacted an ordinance which permits backyard hens in certain residential zoning districts. This ordinance did not effect or change rights to keep and raise chickens on agricultural and rural residential-acre zoning districts.

Action News Jax covered the legal fight to get backyard chickens legalized in Jacksonville. That happened this week, in 2014.

Those living in apartments are not allowed to have chickens as certain sizes of outside space are needed.

Some Duval County Backyard chicken rules include:

  • Allowed on residential lots
  • Up to 1 acre = 5 chickens
  • Must be in coop/pen

Chickens are allowed on residential lots. You can have up to five chickens on a lot that’s one acre or less.

Chickens always have to be kept in a coop, fenced or a wired pen.

For more information on the Backyard Hen Program Permit click here.

To view the complete explanation of chickens allowed by permit in certain zoning districts on the City of Jacksonville’s website, click here.

