Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases

By Kim Posey
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large number of staff called out due to COVID.

In an email to families Monday morning, the principal said in part, “We have experienced a major outbreak of positive COVID cases amongst our staff, with twenty-three teachers, counselors and administrators out due to illness today. “

Rachel Childress with DPS says the school worked quickly to cover classes.

“The ones who have substitutes are already taken care of and the ones that we could double up on, we have doubled up on. They are in the auditorium. We are making sure that we just, again, maintain that consistency. Our kids have already gone through so much between 2020 and now and we are trying to make sure we keep an active, consistent school schedule for them,” Childress said.

Ninety-one percent of students attended classes on Monday. The principal’s email had warned about the possibility of a remote learning day on Tuesday, but the district says the school will get a deep clean on Monday night and it will be open on Tuesday.

