Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
Louisville's Trader Joe's store votes to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Trader Joe's store has officially voted to unionize. According to a press release, the store employees voted 48-36 to join the national union, Trader Joe's United. After the vote, store employees called the vote a victory. "We're going to advocate for better pay, we're going...
Kentucky stainless steel plant to expand, create 70 new jobs
GHENT, Ky. — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is expanding and creating dozens of new jobs for those in the commonwealth. North American Stainless (NAS) is going forward with a $244 million expansion at its 4.4 million-square-foot location in Ghent. According to the news release, the expansion will add...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
'Taxathon': Get your taxes done for free in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Asset Building Coalition and it's partners are hosting a free taxathon service at St. Vincent de Paul Family Success Center. It is an annual resource available for low to moderate income individuals and families. IRS certified volunteers with VITA will provide free tax prep...
Tickets for 5 Kentucky Derby Festival events to go on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's officially 100 days until the Kentucky Derby and the festivities are quickly approaching!. Tickets for all the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival tickets will go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. according to a press release. Some of the tickets have been available since November 2022.
Loan program to help New Albany businesses during ongoing construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when WHAS11 first reported on this in December 2022. New Albany's Main Street businesses have been struggling to make ends meet because of the ongoing construction. Now, a new loan program announced Friday by the One Southern Indiana (1si) Chamber...
Motion to designate Merriwether homes as 'historical landmark' fails despite support
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists hoped to save a group of homes in the Merriwether neighborhood by designating them as historical. The group filed the Old Jail Auditorium for the Historical Landmarks and Preservation Commission meeting. They were holding signs that said, “Save Lawton Court.”. Lawton Court is made...
Department of Labor recovers $300K in unpaid tips for Heine Brothers' baristas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of Heine Brothers' baristas have received back pay after a federal investigation last summer found the Louisville-based company had violated a labor and wage law. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) found that store managers were partaking in tip pooling when they should not have...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens offers 'subdued beauty' during its offseason
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving down I-71 towards the city, near the impound lot and on top of the old city dump, beauty springs from the discarded. The talented Waterfront Botanical Garden team, tasked with growing from trash, works year-round to ensure our community always has a fresh perspective. Jamie...
Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations contain no whiskey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations don't actually have whiskey in them. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 7 against Sazerac Co., Louisville-based whiskey-maker that makes Fireball, by a woman in Illinois. The suit claims the company intentionally misled customers into...
WLKY.com
Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
Louisville Zoo announces return of their lantern festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo announced the return of their lantern festival, 'Wild Lights: Around the World.'. Guests will be able to see "sights from around the world" on this 1.4 mile excursion through the zoo. According to the press release, notable landmarks, vegetation and animals from North and South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia will be highlighted in six different zones.
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
Community suggests historic figures as names for new Louisville schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The naming of new schools in Louisville is generating a lot of interest. The west end middle school, west end elementary and east end elementary schools are all up for grabs. Thursday night, passionate Louisvillians pleaded their case as to why people who've made a difference...
'We’ll miss you, Germantown': Restaurant announces sudden closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A restaurant located in the heart of Louisville's Germantown neighborhood announced it has closed its doors indefinitely. Germantown Social posted on their Facebook page that the restaurant's workers are sad to see the business go. "The ride ended much too soon, but it was an honor...
WLKY.com
Winter weather updates: Mostly rain in the Metro, snow for Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's mainly just wet in Louisville, but snow did fall in part of the region overnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern half of the WLKY viewing area, not including the Metro. Rain has been falling overnight in Louisville and counties to...
'Bluey' live stage show coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all parents! Bluey's live stage show tour is coming to Louisville this September. "Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show" will shake up the Derby City during four performances at The Kentucky Center from Sept. 15 to 17, according to a press release. BLUEY LIVE...
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous staff member at Conway Middle...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1