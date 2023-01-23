ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Louisville's Trader Joe's store votes to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Trader Joe's store has officially voted to unionize. According to a press release, the store employees voted 48-36 to join the national union, Trader Joe's United. After the vote, store employees called the vote a victory. "We're going to advocate for better pay, we're going...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky stainless steel plant to expand, create 70 new jobs

GHENT, Ky. — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is expanding and creating dozens of new jobs for those in the commonwealth. North American Stainless (NAS) is going forward with a $244 million expansion at its 4.4 million-square-foot location in Ghent. According to the news release, the expansion will add...
GHENT, KY
WHAS11

Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Taxathon': Get your taxes done for free in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Asset Building Coalition and it's partners are hosting a free taxathon service at St. Vincent de Paul Family Success Center. It is an annual resource available for low to moderate income individuals and families. IRS certified volunteers with VITA will provide free tax prep...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Tickets for 5 Kentucky Derby Festival events to go on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's officially 100 days until the Kentucky Derby and the festivities are quickly approaching!. Tickets for all the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival tickets will go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. according to a press release. Some of the tickets have been available since November 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Zoo announces return of their lantern festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo announced the return of their lantern festival, 'Wild Lights: Around the World.'. Guests will be able to see "sights from around the world" on this 1.4 mile excursion through the zoo. According to the press release, notable landmarks, vegetation and animals from North and South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia will be highlighted in six different zones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

'Bluey' live stage show coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all parents! Bluey's live stage show tour is coming to Louisville this September. "Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show" will shake up the Derby City during four performances at The Kentucky Center from Sept. 15 to 17, according to a press release. BLUEY LIVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

