Read full article on original website
Related
Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child With Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have expanded their family. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old heiress and DJ announced on Instagram that she and Reum, 41, welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Alongside a photo of her holding her baby's hand, Hilton wrote, "You are already loved beyond words 💙."
Blake Lively Gives a Sneak Peek of Her New Red Hair Color
Blake Lively appears to have a whole new look. On Jan. 26, the actor posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories with red hair. In the close-up shot, Lively's hair was styled into loose Old Hollywood waves reminiscent of the looks she frequently wore in 2015. Her signature blond color was replaced with a cinnamon shade, which is a slightly more subdued version of the bright reds and coppers that have been popular over the last few months.
Priyanka Chopra Brings Back the "Rachel" Haircut
Priyanka Chopra is taking us back to the '90s. On Jan. 24, the actor offered a glimpse from her Bulgari photo shoot, revealing a new face-framing hairstyle. Chopra, who previously sported a more blunt, shoulder-length cut, gave the "Rachel" a modern-day update with choppy layers curled into the C shape. "When the glam is so fun you gotta go out," she captioned photos of her nostalgic haircut.
All the People Jonah Hill Has Romanced Over the Years
If you were a teen or young adult in the late 2000s and early 2010s, you definitely experienced the Jonah Hill renaissance. The actor's film debut was in the 2004 film "I Heart Huckabees," but he rose to fame after he starred in popular comedies like "Knocked Up" and "Superbad," the latter of which is considered to be one of the funniest movies of that time period.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Conquer Paris Fashion Week Hand in Hand
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor brought their love to the City of Love. The couple attended Fendi's haute couture presentation during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, marking their first joint Fashion Week appearance. They arrived hand in hand to the show, both carrying the same black handbag and wearing structured power suits — Paulson chose an oversize camel blazer and matching pants, and Taylor subtly coordinated in a gray jacket and white pants.
Austin Butler Confirms Vanessa Hudgens Was the "Friend" Who Manifested His "Elvis" Role
Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Austin Butler is (finally) crediting ex Vanessa Hudgens for manifesting his "Elvis" role. Following news of his Oscar nomination on Jan. 24, the actor clarified in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that Hudgens indeed inspired him to go for the part. The recent Golden Globe winner previously received backlash for referring to Hudgens, who he dated for nearly a decade, as an unnamed friend in interviews discussing his journey to becoming Elvis Presley.
Is "Wolf Pack" Connected to "Teen Wolf"? Jeff Davis Answered Fans' Biggest Question
From 2011 to 2017, the beloved MTV series "Teen Wolf" brought new life to the original 1985 film of the same name. The show followed teenage protagonist Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a high school student who learns to balance his dual identity as a werewolf and protect his town from supernatural creatures. During its six-year run, "Teen Wolf" garnered a loyal fan base, and since its end, fans of the show have been eagerly anticipating a similar teen drama to sink their teeth into.
"Gossip Girl" Ends at the Met Gala, and the Hair and Makeup Don't Disappoint
The season two finale of HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" arrived on Jan. 26, and it's quite the ending. News broke that the series won't be returning for a third season, but our main characters go out with a bang at none other than the Met Gala. As we all know,...
Demi Lovato’s Latest Hairstyle Is "Clueless" Meets "The Matrix"
If Demi Lovato wasn't already on your mood board, she will be now. The singer posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories with a hairstyle your middle-school self would have loved. The style is a perfect fit for Lovato's shorter hair. It features gelled-down bangs held in place by three...
Lauren London's Dating History Over the Years
"You People" is the latest comedy to take over Netflix. The movie — which features the star-studded cast of Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — is about a young couple named Amira and Ezra (played by London and Hill, respectively) who want to get married but are hoping to get their parents' approval first. Since they come from two very different backgrounds, that's easier said than done.
Karol G Just Revealed the Name of Her Upcoming Album
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Karol G revealed in an Instagram post the name of her upcoming album. "Finally, finally," she captioned a short clip in Spanish. "Today I announce a project that I've dedicated so much love and time to. I just know that for me and for everyone else, 'Mañana Será Bonito' (Tomorrow Will Be Pretty)."
J Lo's Dress Proves She's Queen of the Plunging Neckline and Thigh-High Slit
Jennifer Lopez appeared in an Instagram reel to promote her new movie, "Shotgun Wedding," wearing a white dress with a thigh-high slit. Dressed in the bridal-inspired maxi dress, she introduces a teaser for the film, looking into the camera saying "That's right, the day has finally arrived." Indeed, starting on Friday, Jan. 27, you can finally stream the much-anticipated "Shotgun Wedding" movie on Amazon Prime.
Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke Reunite Khaleesi and Khal at Sundance
"You shall return to me, my sun and stars." Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa recently reunited while attending the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT. In an Instagram gallery from Jan. 25, Clarke shared photos from the mini "game of Thrones" reunion with her former costar. Momoa memorably played Khal Drogo, lover to Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, in the hit HBO series, although his character didn't make it past the first season.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0