"You People" is the latest comedy to take over Netflix. The movie — which features the star-studded cast of Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — is about a young couple named Amira and Ezra (played by London and Hill, respectively) who want to get married but are hoping to get their parents' approval first. Since they come from two very different backgrounds, that's easier said than done.

4 HOURS AGO