ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Most Cowboys coaching contracts have expired

When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have expired.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Art Rooney II: We’ll see on Mike Tomlin extension, don’t want to speculate

The Steelers broke with tradition by waiting until the final year of head coach Mike Tomlin’s contract before signing him to a three-year extension in 2021. Pittsburgh had typically extended Tomlin’s contract with two years left on the deal and that’s where he finds himself heading into the 2023 season. Tomlin extended his run without a losing season to all 16 years he’s held the job with a 7-2 finish in 2022, but Steelers president Art Rooney II didn’t say whether an extension is on the table when he spoke to reporters Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NFL team had bold two-word assessment of Purdy during draft

Nearly every team in the NFL passed on selecting Brock Purdy in the 2022 NFL Draft. Before Purdy was selected by the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant with the No. 262 pick, the former Iowa State quarterback once was an afterthought for most teams in the draft. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him

During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach

Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown not on Eagles’ practice report

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown both said Wednesday they were good to go for this week. The team’s practice report confirmed that. Neither player is on the practice report. Hurts missed two games after injuring his right shoulder in Week 15. He returned in Week 18...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Warner hilariously crashes Bosa's 49ers media availability

Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...
NBC Sports

Curry, frustrated with Poole, gets ejected for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

Stephen Curry has been ejected three times in his NBA career, and each time the incident was mouthpiece related. The latest came Wednesday night. With 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of a tight game with the Grizzlies, Klay Thompson missed a floater, Donte DiVincenzo tipped the rebound out and kept it alive, Thomspon grabbed it and passed it to Poole out top to reset the offense, with Curry calling for the ball a few feet away from him. Instead, Poole jacked up a three like the shot clock was going to expire. The shot missed and Curry, out of frustration, threw his mouthpiece in the stands. That got him an automatic ejection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
NBC Sports

Papa lays out 49ers' blueprint to beat Eagles in NFC title game

It will take an all-around team effort for the 49ers to defeat the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but 49ers broadcaster Greg Papa believes it’s possible. “They’re better than [the] Dallas [Cowboys],” Papa said on the latest “Aka Papa” segment. “This is the best...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ryans shares how 49ers' defense can stop Hurts' big-play runs

SANTA CLARA -- After a Week 17 wake-up call in Las Vegas, the 49ers' defensive line has been more disciplined. But Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could be the obstacle keeping the club from their ultimate goal as they prepare to face off in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. On that...
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray posts photo of his reconstructed knee

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underwent surgery Jan. 3 to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Almost a month into his rehab, Murray posted a photo on his Instagram feed. Murray is rehabbing away from the team facility, the team website confirms from the photo. In the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Why Eagles' Clay believes Ryans will succeed as head coach

DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers' defensive coordinator, is one of the hot head-coaching prospects this NFL offseason. The 38-year-old already has had interviews for vacant positions. Nonetheless, former 49ers assistant Michael Clay, now the Philadelphia Eagles' special teams coordinator, has high hopes for Ryans should he accept a head-coaching job. "From...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy