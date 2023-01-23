ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WHEC TV-10

Federal money driving Jackson water bill, DOJ appointee says

Jackson, Miss. (AP) — A bill before the Mississippi Legislature that would transfer the capital city’s troubled water system to a new regional entity could be motivated by a desire by state officials to access a large pot of federal dollars earmarked for the city, Jackson’s federally appointed water operator said Wednesday.
JACKSON, MS
WHEC TV-10

Washington lawmakers hear testimony on 7 abortion bills

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Abortion rights proposals have been front and center in Olympia, Washington, this week as state lawmakers heard hours of public testimony on seven proposals that would reinforce abortion access. The emphasis on four legislative committees hearing testimony on abortion bills Tuesday was intended to demonstrate...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHEC TV-10

FEC wants answers on Rep. Santos’ chaotic treasurer switch

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos’ campaign committee is facing new questions from federal regulators after submitting paperwork listing a new treasurer who says he never took the job. The Federal Election Commission sent a letter Thursday to the Devolder Santos for Congress campaign seeking clarity on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pandemic, culture wars revive ‘school choice’ policy push

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children’s public school were allowing transgender students to use girls’ bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children’s next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic.
UTAH STATE
WHEC TV-10

Pence: ‘Mistakes were made’ in classified records handling

MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn’t been aware that the documents were in his residence but acknowledged his lack of awareness wasn’t an excuse.
INDIANA STATE

