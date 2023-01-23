Read full article on original website
SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans
REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
Power outages affect thousands amid high winds
Power has been restored to many San Diegans after more than 6,500 people lost power Thursday afternoon amid high winds.
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
Another closure of the 91 Freeway scheduled for this weekend
A section of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed yet again this weekend as part of a $12.6 million project to repave lanes and repair sound walls and concrete barriers, Riverside County transit officials announced. Westbound 91 is scheduled to be closed from I-15 to Lincoln Avenue from...
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Weekend-Long Closure
CORONA (CNS) – The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
Pizza Factory Opens Location in Riverside, CA
Seasoned Multi-Brand Operators Fuel Expansion in Southern California for the Fan-Favorite Brand. January 27, 2023 // Franchising.com // RIVERSIDE, Cali. – Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez...
Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Damaging high winds are expected in parts of Riverside County Thursday, creating difficult driving conditions and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the valleys and Inland Empire, mountains, and through the San Gorgonio...
Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
Local Clinic Recruiting More Medical Practitioners Amid Shortage in Coachella Valley
“I’ve been there 4 years and this is my 4th different doctor which I think is kind of unusual.”. A local resident says he is frustrated after yet another change in health care providers. “So I made another appointment to see my doctor, and I went in and there’s...
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
Tree falls onto woman in Balboa Park
An 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell onto a woman Thursday morning in Balboa Park, sending her to the hospital.
Big changes coming to ECRMC
El Centro Medical Center (ECRMC) sent a formal notice to the Imperial County Public Health Department saying it will no longer offer base hospital services after March 22. The post Big changes coming to ECRMC appeared first on KYMA.
10 Residences Shelter-In-Place in Mecca Due To Ruptured Gas Line
(CNS) – A shelter-in-place order was established for 10 residences in Mecca Thursday after gas line was ruptured during construction in the area. Firefighters responded at around 2 p.m. to the 91000 block of Painted Canyon Court, where an exterior gas line had been ruptured, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Tractor-Trailer Flips on Interstate Transition in Eastvale
EASTVALE (CNS) – A big rig overturned Thursday at a freeway interchange in Eastvale, injuring the trucker and prompting a closure of the connector. The Costco tractor-trailer went onto its side at about 10:30 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 15 transition to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households
CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
15,500 SQFT Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley Placed Up for Sale With $17.18MM Asking Price
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company focused on retail, healthcare, automotive and education properties, announced today that the firm has been retained to exclusively list for sale the iconic Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley, a city in the northwest corner of Riverside County, California. The offering is for an absolute triple-net Pilot Flying J ground lease, which operates a 15,500-square-foot travel center and fuel lanes on a sizeable 11.50-acre parcel. The asking price is $17,187,000.
