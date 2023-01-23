ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Hold Hands in Date Night Video

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are hanging out in her home state ... and we've got them looking cute and getting flirty on date night. The country music singer and "Outer Banks" star went out Tuesday night in Nashville, hitting up Robert's Western World for a little bit of live music with their dinner.
NASHVILLE, TN
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
TMZ.com

Hannah Ann Sluss Engaged To NFL Player, Spotted With Massive Ring

'Bachelor' alum, Hannah Ann Sluss won't have to stress about getting roses anymore ... 'cause the former contestant is engaged to NFL player Jake Funk -- and was spotted at a Cabo airport sporting the massive ring!!!. HAS shared the big news to her 900k+ TikTok followers on Wednesday ......
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
TMZ.com

Polo G Memorializes Late Friend BMoney with iPhone Chain & Pendant

Polo G is looking to set the trend of "smart jewelry" -- the Chicago rap star's cashing out for a diamond-encrusted bulldog that's plenty flashy, but also functional ... as an iPhone case!!!. Skylar Langfeldt of Icebox Diamonds & Watches tells TMZ Hip Hop the pendant took a couple of...
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, ABC Wants them Separated as Mediation Looms

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are at an impasse with ABC and they will go into what promises to be a contentious mediation session with ABC Thursday -- a session that will almost certainly involve race -- sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. Our sources say ABC has made it...
TMZ.com

Kelly Clarkson Stalker Arrested Against After 12 Restraining Order Violations

A stalker who just won't quit has gotten arrested again ... outside Kelly Clarkson's house, and there's a pattern with this one that is bizarre and alarming. Huguette Nicole Young was arrested Wednesday night outside Kelly's San Fernando Valley home. Kelly already got a temporary restraining order against her and a permanent one as well, but the woman has now violated the terms of the restraining orders 12 times.
TMZ.com

Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival

Drake's not the only rapper taking over the Apollo Theater these days ... Lil Kim headlined the Harlem Festival of Culture there, and shared the shine with her Brooklyn rap descendant Lola Brooke!!!. Kim brought out Lola Thursday night to perform her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" ... rousing...
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Bowl Cut Kid Turned Into!

Before this little kid with blunt bangs turned into a popular child actor in the mid-'90s, he was just throwing on his turtleneck in Abington Township, Pennsylvania and growing up with his two brothers. Although he started acting when he was just a wee lad, you probably didn't recognize him...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
TMZ.com

Middle-Aged Tech Guy Says He Pays $2 Mil Per Year to Keep 18-Year-Old Body | TMZ TV

NFL's Chris 'Swaggy' Baker Walks Through Hospital One Week After Stroke. Jay Leno Grabs Food Wearing a Sling After Motorcycle Accident. Rodney King's Daughter Says Tyre Nichols' Family Can't Prepare for What's Coming. 1:46. Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner Well After Heroic Snowplow Accident. 1:39. Guy Fieri Talks Friend...
TMZ.com

Young Scooter Disses N.O.R.E. After Drake and Future Rift Claims

N.O.R.E. made a splash guest-hosting on "The Breakfast Club" this week when he fueled rumors Future was upset with Drake for collaborating with 21 Savage -- but Freebandz rapper Young Scooter says that's nothing but cap!!!. Scooter swatted down the rumors on IG with a below-the-belt homophobic dig at N.O.R.E....
TMZ.com

tWitch's Friends Slam Todrick Hall for Speculation About DJ's Suicide

Friends of the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss are calling out his "pal" Todrick Hall ... after he suggested the pressure around Ellen DeGeneres' workplace scandal might have been a factor in tWitch's suicide. For those unaware, Todrick made the implication this week while promoting a new reality show he's doing...
TMZ.com

Valentino Supermodel Takes Blame For Fall At Paris Fashion Show Runway

The supermodel gone viral for taking a tumble at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris is saying the blame is all on her ... after people online started pointing fingers at the company for the way they design their shoes. Kristen McMenamy took to Instagram Thursday, after a clip of...
TMZ.com

Kanye West Could Be Barred Entry Into Australia Because of Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West could be barred from entering Australia to meet his new wife's family because of his praise for Hitler and his antisemitic diatribes, government officials said Wednesday. The rapper is reportedly planning to fly with Bianca Censori to her hometown of Melbourne next week for the get-together with her...

