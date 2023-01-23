Read full article on original website
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
Four men charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car
Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit. Nineteen-year-old Madison Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is...
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes
An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
#JameaJonaeHarris: Alabama Athlete Darius Miles Arrested For Shooting Death Of Woman Who ‘Didn’t Want To Talk’
A senseless and devastating killing occurred over the weekend in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot resulting in two men being charged with capital murder. To make matters worse, the victim’s mom believes her daughter was shot for declining romantic advances. According to WBRC 6, Darius...
Justice Department charges 7 people in multi-state paycheck scheme
BOSTON — The U.S. Justice Department says seven people have been arrested in connection with a $7.5 million fraudulent scheme to obtain millions of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Three of the seven people charged were from...
For second time, judge orders Children’s of Alabama to hand over info in child’s wrongful death case
For the second time in less than a year, Children's of Alabama, a pediatric hospital in Birmingham, has been ordered by a judge to hand over information in a wrongful death case.
Ohio State 4-star CB commit Jontae Gilbert is ready to visit Georgia this weekend
Jontae Gilbert is committed to Ohio State, but after taking his first visit to Georgia late in No. 8 prospect in the 2025 On3 Consensus is set to return this weekend.
Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses
Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
Mississippi man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent unemployment benefit cards
A Pontotoc man was sentenced to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced this week by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
Madison Brooks: Judge says video intended to clear suspects in LSU student rape actually shows crime occurred
A video that four men hoped would exonerate them of the rape of a Louisiana State University (LSU) student has instead proven that a crime did occur, according to a judge – hours after an attorney for two of the suspects claimed it shows the late 19-year-old had consented to sex.Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age, Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18; have been charged with the rape of 19-year-old student Madison Brooks, before she was struck by a car and killed.Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister,...
Longtime Hugh Freeze assistant reports he's new Jackson State football offensive coordinator
Recent Twitter activity gives a strong clue about coach T.C. Taylor's plans for Jackson State football's offense in 2023. According to former Liberty co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Maurice Harris' Twitter page, he has been hired as Jackson State's offensive coordinator. That means the Tigers' offense could look a lot like Hugh Freeze's offenses at Liberty and Ole Miss.
Jackson State sees big jump in social engagement
JSU athletics posted the fourth-highest increase in social media engagements in the nation in 2022 The post Jackson State sees big jump in social engagement appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Why the Georgia OC job is better than Alabama OC job
Andy & Randy were joined by DawgNation Daily Host Brandon Adams to talk about why the Georgia offensive coordinator job is better than the Alabama offensive coordinator job.
Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols’ arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.
