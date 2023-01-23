ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Four men charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car

Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit. Nineteen-year-old Madison Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Zack Love

An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes

An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
DAPHNE, AL
WLBT

Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
JACKSON, MS
Alabama Now

Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses

Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent unemployment benefit cards

A Pontotoc man was sentenced to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced this week by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
PONTOTOC, MS
WLOX

Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
The Independent

Madison Brooks: Judge says video intended to clear suspects in LSU student rape actually shows crime occurred

A video that four men hoped would exonerate them of the rape of a Louisiana State University (LSU) student has instead proven that a crime did occur, according to a judge – hours after an attorney for two of the suspects claimed it shows the late 19-year-old had consented to sex.Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age, Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18; have been charged with the rape of 19-year-old student Madison Brooks, before she was struck by a car and killed.Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Clarion Ledger

Longtime Hugh Freeze assistant reports he's new Jackson State football offensive coordinator

Recent Twitter activity gives a strong clue about coach T.C. Taylor's plans for Jackson State football's offense in 2023. According to former Liberty co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Maurice Harris' Twitter page, he has been hired as Jackson State's offensive coordinator. That means the Tigers' offense could look a lot like Hugh Freeze's offenses at Liberty and Ole Miss.
JACKSON, MS

