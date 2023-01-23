ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child

By Dolan Reynolds
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSTXD_0kOjh7IJ00

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device.

Warrants allege that former Greensboro police officer sexually abused child under 13 for 2 years

The messages described the man’s intention to travel to Davidson County to perform sexual acts with the 12-year-old.

Detectives identified the suspect as Ryan Christopher Allis, 27, of Wake County.

On Monday, detectives with the DCSO, officials with the Raleigh Police Department and State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) executed a search warrant on Allis’ home in Raleigh.

After the search was concluded, Allis was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

  • second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • solicit a child by means of a computer
  • indecent liberties with a child
  • disseminating harmful material to minors

Allis was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Police remain on scene of fatal Cary hit-and-run

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Police Department remains on scene of a busy road in the town after a fatal hit-and-run. One person has died after a vehicle struck them along Kildaire Farm Road near Advent Court and Waverly Place Shopping Center, Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander said Thursday night.
CARY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randolph County Sheriff released from hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Greg Seabolt was discharged from Randolph Health Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office. He will continue to rest and recovery at home. Seabolt has kept in touch with his staff and has been updated continuously on the daily business of the Sheriff's...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
alamancenews.com

Durham resident accused of beating, abandoning ex-girlfriend in Alamance Co.

A man from Durham has wound up behind bars in Alamance County after his ex-girlfriend accused him of kidnapping, beating, and abandoning her in the southern part of the county. Tyrone Devon Bass surrendered himself to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff on Saturday after investigators contacted him about his...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in NC, authorities say

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a call came in around 2 p.m. from a person who stated they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New documents detail mistreatment of children at Asheboro day care

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New state documents show six violations caused the mistreatment of children at one of the largest day care facilities in Asheboro. Harmony Place Day care in Asheboro closed its door in December of 2022 to dozens of parents without giving them the real reason why the facility shut down. On that […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WNCT

Elkin church loses nearly $800k for new sanctuary in scam

ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A church’s dreams of building a new place of worship were put on hold after they became victims of a scam. “It was shocking. We went through emotions of shock, hurt, and ultimately a sense of loss,” Stephen Robbins, Associate Pastor at Elkin Valley Baptist Church said of the moment they realized hundreds of thousands […]
ELKIN, NC
cbs17

Oxford man charged with kidnapping mother of his child in Alamance County

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged with kidnapping after Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident early Tuesday morning. At 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Gilliam Church Road in Elon, according to the sheriff’s office.
OXFORD, NC
WRAL

Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WCNC

1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
CONCORD, NC
cbs17

Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy