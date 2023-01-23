Read full article on original website
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Arctic Air Mass Moving Into the Region this Weekend [January 27th Weather]
Chances for light mountain snow will remain through weekend and into next week. Accumulations, if any, will be light. Well below average temperatures are expected as well as Arctic air moves into the region. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a mostly sunny, windy high of 41. Look for an...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Wednesday, January 25th Weather
Another cold day with periods of light snow across the mountains. Accumulations, if any, will be light. Our next chance of snow will arrive late in the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 29. Look for an overnight low of 5. The San Luis Valley will...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado’s Vaccine Bus in Salida Saturday
The state’s vaccine bus will be in Salida on Saturday, Jan. 28th, at Alpine Park. Both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots are available. Vaccines are free and no appointment is necessary. Broadcasting has been my passion for over 25 years. I have recorded extensively for radio, TV, audiobooks,...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Chaffee Childcare Initiative Respond to Criminal Charges Filed Against Poncha Springs Employees
We are dismayed to share that two very valued members of our staff were served with charges today by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. We stand by both CCI Executive Director Amy Lovato and The Schoolhouse Site Director Roberta Rodriguez who have shown only care and compassion toward the children who attend The Schoolhouse during their tenures serving our organization and our community.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Andrew Michael Diesslin
Andrew Michael Diesslin was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida on January 23, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 20 ½ inches long. Andrew’s parents are Tamari Tatishvili and Tim Diesslin of Poncha Springs. Andrew has one sister: Sarah, 2.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Boys Basketball Falls To Rye 51-38
The Demons lose their game tonight to the Rye Thunderbolts 51-38. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and there is nothing like being home in Colorado. I have gotten to do play by play for some big-time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Statement on behalf of Chaffee Childcare Initiative & The Schoolhouse
The Schoolhouse, a childcare center operated by Chaffee Childcare Initiative in Poncha Springs, has released a statement concerning a Lack of Supervision complaint that closed the facility. Last week, The Schoolhouse, a childcare center operated by Chaffee Childcare Initiative (CCI), became aware of a three-to-five-minute time period in one of...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Electric cooperative director Bennetts achieves credential in Electric Utility Competencies
Blake Bennetts, a Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board director, recently received the Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. An ever-changing business environment has imposed new demands on electric cooperative directors, requiring increased knowledge of changes in the electric utility business, new governance skills and...
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Girls Basketball Falls to St. Mary’s 52-29
The Lady Spartans fall in a tough league match up at home to the St. Mary’s Pirates 52-29. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and there is nothing like being home in Colorado. I have gotten to do play by play for some big-time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Pet of the Week: Ruby
Meet Ruby! She’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pet of the Week!. Ruby is an adorable 5-year-old female English Bulldog mix. She was found as a stray in Salida earlier this month and unfortunately no owner came forward for her. She is an adorable little gal who is guaranteed to brighten every day. She’s made fast friends with all of staff at the shelter and has the cutest little bark! Ruby would prefer a home where she is the only dog, which means it’s taken her a little longer to find that perfect fit.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Boys Basketball Defeats St. Mary’s 85-54
The Spartans show that they are a dominate force with a big win over the St. Mary’s Pirates winning 85-54. Tonight’s highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Adam Christensen gave his thoughts on the victory. I have been blessed to work in TV...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from law enforcement, judicial and school officials. Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley were reopened Wednesday morning following a valley-wide “Secure” lockout due to online threats made by a suspect against Summit County schools, but who has local connections and was located in the valley.
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Hospital District Votes to Refund Excess Property Tax Collections
In November, it was brought to the attention of the Salida Hospital District that the District may have been setting its mill levy for operating purposes in a manner that did not comply with the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The District’s Chief Financial Officer Lesley Fagerberg began an internal...
Noted orthopedic surgeon J. Richard Steadman dies at 85
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Dr. J. Richard Steadman, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, where many of the world’s elite athletes have gone for career-saving treatment, has died at age 85. Steadman died in his sleep Friday at his home in Vail,...
Help Cañon City Police identify truck from hit-and-run
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash in the Fremont County Court parking lot. CCPD posted about the incident on Facebook with an accompanying photo of a pickup truck. The truck has material, what possibly appears to […]
Comments / 0