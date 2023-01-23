ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KISS Massive Success: Gene Simmons Reveals Legendary Band’s SECRET to Fame

Kiss is considered one of the most legendary bands in rock music and it has been proven by their track record after being inducted at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Today, Gene Simmons is finally revealing the secret to their success and it's not something most people would expect.
Incubus Replacement Bassist Revealed: What Happened to Ben Kenney?

Incubus will be going on tour this year and it appears that one of their most beloved members won't be appearing at their shows; who will temporarily replace him?. According to a statement posted on the group's social media accounts, bassist Ben Kenney will be unable to play with his bandmates after a "recent medical procedure" in their remaining shows throughout January.
Chicago Street Race NASCAR Cup 2023 Headliners Revealed: Tickets, Details, More!

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, more commonly known as NASCAR, has recently released the Chicago Street Race lineup, its first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series. Taking place on Jul. 1 - 2, 2023, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will take the popular race car event...
Wireless Festival 2023 Headliners, Lineup Finally Announced

Months before the actual festival, Wireless Festival 2023 organizers just released the first wave of performers for the upcoming hip-hop music festival. Taking place at Finsbury Park in North London on Jul. 7 - 9, 2023, the Wireless Festival 2023 is one of the most highly-anticipated music fests in London. The annual rap and urban music festival started in 2005 at Hyde Park but then eventually moved to other locations throughout the years.
Taylor Swift Outshines John Mayer's Tour Announcement By Confirming 'Lavender Haze' MV

Taylor Swift's fans believed that the pop superstar's recent move to outshine John Mayer was not coincidental. Swift hyped Swifties when she announced the release of the highly-anticipated music video for her "Midnights" song, "Lavender Haze." She shared the news on her Twitter and Instagram page, writing, "Meet me at midnight... ...for the Lavender Haze music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!)"

