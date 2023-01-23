Read full article on original website
KISS Massive Success: Gene Simmons Reveals Legendary Band’s SECRET to Fame
Kiss is considered one of the most legendary bands in rock music and it has been proven by their track record after being inducted at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Today, Gene Simmons is finally revealing the secret to their success and it's not something most people would expect.
Incubus Replacement Bassist Revealed: What Happened to Ben Kenney?
Incubus will be going on tour this year and it appears that one of their most beloved members won't be appearing at their shows; who will temporarily replace him?. According to a statement posted on the group's social media accounts, bassist Ben Kenney will be unable to play with his bandmates after a "recent medical procedure" in their remaining shows throughout January.
New Order Returns to America: 2023 Tour: Tickets, Venues, and More Details
They're back in the United States! English music icons New Order recently announced that they're going back to the country to perform at a few concerts including an appearance at the 2023 South By Southwest Music Festival, also known as SXSW; are they going to a city near you?. According...
What Was Dean Daughtry Cause of Death? Atlanta Rhythm Section Co-Founder Dead at 76
Dean Daughtry, a co-founder of the rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section, has died. He was 76. The official Facebook page of the band confirmed the news in a post, saying that Daughtry passed away. "For 49 years he never missed a gig, until his health forced him to retire a...
#TBT Feature: M2M New Music, Reunion Possible? What Happened to Marion Raven and Marit Larsen
Early 2000s were dominated by bands - one of which is M2M, a Norwegian girl pair. Marion Raven and Marit Larsen avoided dancing breaks and instead performed their own instruments on songs such as "Don't Say You Love Me" and "Mirror Mirror," which were their debut single and second single, respectively.
Chicago Street Race NASCAR Cup 2023 Headliners Revealed: Tickets, Details, More!
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, more commonly known as NASCAR, has recently released the Chicago Street Race lineup, its first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series. Taking place on Jul. 1 - 2, 2023, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will take the popular race car event...
Akron native makes network TV debut in 'Schoolhouse Rock!' 50th anniversary show
Everyone knows a noun is a person, place or thing, right? Akron native Marcus Martin will join a group of Disney stage stars to bring that grammar lesson home when he makes his network TV debut in the "School House Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong" special at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ABC. ...
Wireless Festival 2023 Headliners, Lineup Finally Announced
Months before the actual festival, Wireless Festival 2023 organizers just released the first wave of performers for the upcoming hip-hop music festival. Taking place at Finsbury Park in North London on Jul. 7 - 9, 2023, the Wireless Festival 2023 is one of the most highly-anticipated music fests in London. The annual rap and urban music festival started in 2005 at Hyde Park but then eventually moved to other locations throughout the years.
Drake Apollo Theater: NYPD Finally Addresses Why They Were Filming Fans-It Was For THIS Reason
First, it was the incident of a man falling from the mezzanine balcony right into the audience, then there's the privacy matter with the New York Police Department. After fans took to social media to complain about how the police department was filming them as they left the concert venue, the NYPD finally addressed the concerns.
Taylor Swift Outshines John Mayer's Tour Announcement By Confirming 'Lavender Haze' MV
Taylor Swift's fans believed that the pop superstar's recent move to outshine John Mayer was not coincidental. Swift hyped Swifties when she announced the release of the highly-anticipated music video for her "Midnights" song, "Lavender Haze." She shared the news on her Twitter and Instagram page, writing, "Meet me at midnight... ...for the Lavender Haze music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!)"
