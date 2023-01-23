Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Sentenced On Substance Related Offences
Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses. She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia man charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia man has been charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette County Court. 36 year old Wesley P. Kretzer has been charged with Burglary without Causing Damage, which is a Class 3 Felony. Kretzer is also charged with Theft under $500, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information states that Kretzer is alleged to have taken two lottery tickets from County Market in Vandalia. Information also says that Kretzer had a previous conviction for retail theft in Clinton County.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 26th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested a 49-year-old rural Odin man on Wednesday for a federal warrant for violation of supervised release. David Altom of Queens Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a vehicle in a driveway on Lowery Lane in...
KFVS12
Court officials: Sentencing date moved for man convicted of Illinois murder
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The man convicted for the murder of Megan Nichols is scheduled to be sentenced. Brodey Murbarger was found guilty back in October for the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in Fairfield. [Previous Story: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]. Court officials say...
25newsnow.com
Downstate sheriffs continue opposition to assault weapon ban as three lawsuits loom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - While a circuit court, appellate court, and federal court battle loom for the constitutionality of the assault weapon ban, three sheriffs are saying they will continue not to enforce the ban. Crawford County Sheriff William Rutan, Jasper County Sheriff Brandon Francis, and Lawrence County Sheriff...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
wgel.com
Taylor Springs Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges
A Taylor Springs woman was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison on drug offenses. Tristine J. Hampton pleaded guilty to a count of controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She must serve 75 percent of the term.
wrul.com
Norris City Man Arrested For Domestic Violence And Assault
A Norris City man is being held in the White County Jail following a Domestic Disturbance on Tuesday evening. At around 5:00 p.m. Deputy Simmons and Deputy Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence in Norris City in reference to Charles A Healy striking his brother Christopher Healy. The Deputies arrived at the residence and spoke with the mother Mary Healy and Charles. Mary informed Dep Wicker that her son Charles attempted to punch Chris but she got in the way to try and stop the incident. Charles then told Chris he was going to kill him. One of the Deputies left the residence to try and make contact with Chris and found him walking southbound on County Road 300 E. Christopher told the Deputy that he wanted to file a Probable Cause Complaint and fill out a Voluntary statement of what happened. Deputy Wicker then advised Charles that he was under arrest for Domestic Violence and Assault. Charles Healy appeared in court this morning but court records have not yet been updated.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
timestribunenews.com
Tarr facing new charge while in jail
A man accused of killing a Troy businesswoman is facing a new charge after allegedly tampering with a jail security system. Robert J. Tarr, 49, of Collinsville, is currently awaiting trial in the Montgomery County Jail on $2 million bond for the alleged killing of Leslie Reeves and serious injury of another victim in November 2021 in Farmersville.
wgel.com
Clinton County Man Charged With Allegedly Shooting Dog
An Aviston man has been charged in Clinton County Circuit Court with allegedly shooting a neighbor’s dog on December 9 of last year. Dale E. Litteken, age 62, is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal for allegedly intentionally causing the death of a companion animal, being a dog, in that he shot the dog.
wdml.com
Salem PD arrests Watson man for weekend armed robbery
SALEM — Salem police have arrested a 29-year-old Watson man in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend of a business on South Broadway in Salem. According to Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl, Brandon Wagner was arrested around noon Monday on charges stemming from the reported armed robbery Friday night of the Spirit Shoppe.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
Central City Police have arrested 38-year-old Roseanna Florez of Donna Drive in Irvington for possession of a fraudulent ID. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Scott Sussen of East 10th in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested by his parole agent on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
Investigation underway to possible human bone being found in rural Kell
The Marion County Sheriff and Coroner are investigating a possible human bone found at a rural Kell residence. The sheriff’s department was called to the home Sunday evening and after examining the bone contacted the coroner’s office. Coroner Troy Cannon says the bone was transported Monday morning to...
32-year sentence for 2020 Madison County murder
An 18-year-old from Granite City, Illinois, was sentenced Monday for the 2020 murder of a Madison teenager.
wrul.com
Howell Found Guilty On All Charges Late Monday
A jury consisting of 7 men and 5 women, after an exhaustive week of testimony and court proceedings returned a verdict at around 9:30pm Monday night. 42 year old Ron Howell has been found guilty about half an hour after the jury reported they were still hung. Deliberations began following closing arguments delivered Monday afternoon in White County court. Proceedings got underway last week with the jury in place and States Attorney Denton Aud giving an opening statement. Aud rested on Friday; the same day one of the jurors was excused after admitting in part to discussing the case and her opinions of witnesses to co-workers. She will now get her own day in court on charges of contempt.
WAND TV
Apartment fire in Mattoon displaces one person
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a 3-story apartment building fire on Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to 2101 Champaign Ave. around 6:30 p.m. According to MFD, light smoke was showing from the second floor. A crew was able to locate the fire on the second floor while other crews searched the building for residents.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests
A West York Illinois man was arrested in Carmi Friday morning following a traffic stop. 38 year old Joshua A Hall was stopped on Main Street at SE First Street and taken into custody after it was discovered that he was driving on a revoked license. Hall was also cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration. Hall paid $250 bond and was released a couple of hours later.
freedom929.com
ISP DISTRICTS ARE NOW TROOPS
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police is restructuring its patrol areas throughout the state, cutting its number of Districts in half, from 22 to 11, and renaming the Districts as Troops. The new patrol area now known at Troop 9 covers all of our southeastern and south central regional counties, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Lawrence, Edwards, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Wayne, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. While the Troop 9 headquarters is in Effingham, at the home of the old District 12, the former District 19 headquarters in Carmi will now serve Troop 9 primarily as a post for investigators. The dispatching services for Troop 9 now originates from the newly named Troop 10 headquarters, located down in in southern Illinois, in Du Quoin.
New lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban filed downstate
Another lawsuit has been filed downstate challenging Illinois’ new assault weapons law. This time the lawsuit was filed in White County on behalf of more than 1,000 plaintiffs including dozens of firearms dealers.
Comments / 0