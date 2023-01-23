A Norris City man is being held in the White County Jail following a Domestic Disturbance on Tuesday evening. At around 5:00 p.m. Deputy Simmons and Deputy Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence in Norris City in reference to Charles A Healy striking his brother Christopher Healy. The Deputies arrived at the residence and spoke with the mother Mary Healy and Charles. Mary informed Dep Wicker that her son Charles attempted to punch Chris but she got in the way to try and stop the incident. Charles then told Chris he was going to kill him. One of the Deputies left the residence to try and make contact with Chris and found him walking southbound on County Road 300 E. Christopher told the Deputy that he wanted to file a Probable Cause Complaint and fill out a Voluntary statement of what happened. Deputy Wicker then advised Charles that he was under arrest for Domestic Violence and Assault. Charles Healy appeared in court this morning but court records have not yet been updated.

NORRIS CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO