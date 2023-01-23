DuBois will host Junior Little League Baseball Eastern Regional Finals

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A simple game played with a bat, a ball, and a glove is bringing a spotlight and a boost to the City of DuBois.

It was recently announced that the Little League Eastern Regional Finals is coming to DuBois. This will feature players that are 13-14 years old from 12 other states. The tournament finals in DuBois is the final step before reaching the Junior World Series.

The tournament brings a chance to spotlight Showers and Stern Field as well as bring economic opportunity to restaurants, hotels, and other shops in the Clearfield County area.

The agreement to host the games in DuBois includes a contract for three years. Teams from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Pennsylvania will be competing.

