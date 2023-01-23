ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

By Alliyah Sims, Dolan Reynolds
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bE2S2_0kOjgSoy00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years.

The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

“I love the idea of having walkable cities and being able to go somewhere without worrying about gas getting too expensive,” Billy Vos said.

“There are so many restaurants and grocery stores around…it would be an awesome experiment,” Hannah Henza said.

“To do that, you really need to be able to see yourself having more than one way to get around…you realistically could go on foot as a pedestrian or ride your bike or combine those with a transit trip to get to where you need to go,” said Hanna Cockburn, who oversees the Greensboro Transportation Department.

There are 12 chapters outlining the vision, the challenges and the safety of a transportation system providing convenient choices to access destinations throughout the Greensboro Metropolitan area and the Triad.

“This type of plan really needs to address emerging needs today as well as build our system out to meet the needs of the future. It really is for everyone,” Cockburn said.

Busing options for everyone are where things will start.

“Public transportation is really unique because it relies on the rest of the system working well to make it work well. So there is absolutely a connection in how we prioritize new sidewalk investments, how we prioritize connections to our greenways systems and other bike facilities. All those things play into transit,” Cockburn said.

Then city leaders will broaden the scope and include all modes of transportation.

“We’re excited about the broader conversation with the folks in Greensboro today and the folks investing in Greensboro creating new jobs and new places where jobs are that currently isn’t served by transit to figure out how to close that gap,” Cockburn said.

Over the next two years, a company recently hired will take a detailed look at what can work.

City leaders also plan to involve you in this process through public engagement opportunities.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Summerfield Farms development project moves forward

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A Guilford County development project moves forward tonight despite intense debate. The owner of Summerfield Farms wants to bring hundreds of homes and develop nearly one-thousand acres. However, he needed approval to change zoning laws, and Thursday night he got it. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

One person dead in Greensboro crash, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Greensboro police said one vehicle was involved in the crash on Interstate 85 northbound near U.S. 421. Leon Velez, 68, was driving a dual-wheel pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem firefighters on scene of house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem fire department on the scene of a house fire in the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The call came in Thursday evening. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away

Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

All 49 Miles Of Urban Loop Officially Open

The Urban Loop is now officially open. At the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that this week she planned to drive the entire loop. The construction totaled 49 miles, but if you follow Vaughan’s lead and drive the entire loop it should be about a 39-mile trip. The 49-mile construction project includes entrances, exits and collector roads.
GREENSBORO, NC
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy