KFVS12
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Carbondale man accused of...
wrul.com
Indiana Man Arrested After Giving Deputies Fictitious Names
At around 6:45 Wednesday evening while on routine patrol, Deputy Matt Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Department observed an individual walking northbound on Route 1. Wicker stopped to talk with the individual who identified himself as Terry Starter. He said he was trying to get to Princeton IN. The Deputy told the man he could give him a ride to Grayville and placed him in the back of the squad car along with two bags he was carrying. While traveling to Grayville, Wicker ran the man’s information through dispatch twice and was informed that there was no one with that name or date of birth. Wicker pulled the off of Route 1 and Deputy Mike Brown who was working in Crossville arrived to assist. Deputies asked the man again what his name and date of birth is because the two previous names given were fictitious. The man then stated his real name is Terrance Easton 37 of Princeton Indiana. Terrance stated that he missed court in Edwards County and has a warrant out for his arrest but he did not want to go back to jail. After checking with Dispatch his ID was confirmed and he was taken into custody. Upon searching Easton two bags the Deputy found a police style baton, two small containers that was determined to be Methamphetamine. A test was done on a second container that tested positive for Fentanyl. Easton is being charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Obstructing Identification. He is being held in the White County Jail on $2,000 bond.
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after police search Carbondale home
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after police searched on home Tuesday on Lewis Lane in Carbondale. Carbondale police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the search, officers arrested Darrion J. Clark,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 26th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested a 49-year-old rural Odin man on Wednesday for a federal warrant for violation of supervised release. David Altom of Queens Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a vehicle in a driveway on Lowery Lane in...
cilfm.com
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were arrested after gunfire at a Marion hotel. It happened Thursday, January 19, at the Quality Inn on West Main Street. Marion Police say James Pifer, 33, fired a shot from his hotel room window. No injuries were reported. Pifer, along with a...
kbsi23.com
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after Marion police responded to a shots fired call at a hotel. The Marion Police Department received a 911 call on Thursday, January 19 about “shots fired” at the Quality Inn located in the 2600 block of W. Main Street.
wgel.com
Clinton County Man Charged With Allegedly Shooting Dog
An Aviston man has been charged in Clinton County Circuit Court with allegedly shooting a neighbor’s dog on December 9 of last year. Dale E. Litteken, age 62, is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal for allegedly intentionally causing the death of a companion animal, being a dog, in that he shot the dog.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
wrul.com
Norris City Man Arrested For Domestic Violence And Assault
A Norris City man is being held in the White County Jail following a Domestic Disturbance on Tuesday evening. At around 5:00 p.m. Deputy Simmons and Deputy Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence in Norris City in reference to Charles A Healy striking his brother Christopher Healy. The Deputies arrived at the residence and spoke with the mother Mary Healy and Charles. Mary informed Dep Wicker that her son Charles attempted to punch Chris but she got in the way to try and stop the incident. Charles then told Chris he was going to kill him. One of the Deputies left the residence to try and make contact with Chris and found him walking southbound on County Road 300 E. Christopher told the Deputy that he wanted to file a Probable Cause Complaint and fill out a Voluntary statement of what happened. Deputy Wicker then advised Charles that he was under arrest for Domestic Violence and Assault. Charles Healy appeared in court this morning but court records have not yet been updated.
cilfm.com
Arrest made in Carbondale Murder
CARBONDALE, Ill. – An arrest has been made in the Saturday murder of a Carbondale man. Keon Foulks, 19, faces a first degree murder charge in the death of Robert Delmore, Jr. The 26-year-old was found shot to death in his apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
WAND TV
Apartment fire in Mattoon displaces one person
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a 3-story apartment building fire on Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to 2101 Champaign Ave. around 6:30 p.m. According to MFD, light smoke was showing from the second floor. A crew was able to locate the fire on the second floor while other crews searched the building for residents.
wgel.com
Sentenced On Substance Related Offences
Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses. She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
wsiu.org
State Police investigate Carbondale shooting death
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Carbondale this weekend. Carbondale Police reported they were called out just before 1:30 Saturday morning, to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound, but released little information about him at that time.
wdml.com
Salem PD arrests Watson man for weekend armed robbery
SALEM — Salem police have arrested a 29-year-old Watson man in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend of a business on South Broadway in Salem. According to Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl, Brandon Wagner was arrested around noon Monday on charges stemming from the reported armed robbery Friday night of the Spirit Shoppe.
wgel.com
Taylor Springs Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges
A Taylor Springs woman was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison on drug offenses. Tristine J. Hampton pleaded guilty to a count of controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She must serve 75 percent of the term.
25newsnow.com
Downstate sheriffs continue opposition to assault weapon ban as three lawsuits loom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - While a circuit court, appellate court, and federal court battle loom for the constitutionality of the assault weapon ban, three sheriffs are saying they will continue not to enforce the ban. Crawford County Sheriff William Rutan, Jasper County Sheriff Brandon Francis, and Lawrence County Sheriff...
WAND TV
Suspect in custody after deputies say they damaged a cemetery
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a suspect accused of damaging a cemetery is in custody. According to the department's Facebook page, on Friday the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate damage done by a vehicle to Tolly Cemetery in Moweaqua. The department said...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests
A West York Illinois man was arrested in Carmi Friday morning following a traffic stop. 38 year old Joshua A Hall was stopped on Main Street at SE First Street and taken into custody after it was discovered that he was driving on a revoked license. Hall was also cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration. Hall paid $250 bond and was released a couple of hours later.
wrul.com
Rector Arrested For Driving On Revoked License
A traffic stop on Tuesday evening landed a Carmi man in the White County Jail. At around 10 a.m. an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped 35 year old Kevin Rector and placed him under arrest for Driving on a Revoked License and Illegal Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Rector was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. He paid bond and was released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
