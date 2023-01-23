At around 6:45 Wednesday evening while on routine patrol, Deputy Matt Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Department observed an individual walking northbound on Route 1. Wicker stopped to talk with the individual who identified himself as Terry Starter. He said he was trying to get to Princeton IN. The Deputy told the man he could give him a ride to Grayville and placed him in the back of the squad car along with two bags he was carrying. While traveling to Grayville, Wicker ran the man’s information through dispatch twice and was informed that there was no one with that name or date of birth. Wicker pulled the off of Route 1 and Deputy Mike Brown who was working in Crossville arrived to assist. Deputies asked the man again what his name and date of birth is because the two previous names given were fictitious. The man then stated his real name is Terrance Easton 37 of Princeton Indiana. Terrance stated that he missed court in Edwards County and has a warrant out for his arrest but he did not want to go back to jail. After checking with Dispatch his ID was confirmed and he was taken into custody. Upon searching Easton two bags the Deputy found a police style baton, two small containers that was determined to be Methamphetamine. A test was done on a second container that tested positive for Fentanyl. Easton is being charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Obstructing Identification. He is being held in the White County Jail on $2,000 bond.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO