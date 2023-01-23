Bullard VFD gifted drying rack to decontaminate firefighting gear

BULLARD, Texas ( KETK ) — The Bullard Volunteer Fire Department was gifted a drying rack for their firefighting gear thanks to generous donations from Lowe’s and Home Depot.

The drying rack will aid the firefighters in protecting their health on the job. Bullard VFD said the rack decontaminates the clothing from toxic chemicals and substances like cancer-causing carcinogens they’re exposed to when fighting fires.

The team wanted to give a special shoutout to Rafe and Landen Dean who built the drying rack.

Bullard VFD said the rack will decrease the turnaround time to get the crew in service more quickly.



