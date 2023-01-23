ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Bullard VFD gifted drying rack to decontaminate firefighting gear

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rMN1_0kOjgEi200

BULLARD, Texas ( KETK ) — The Bullard Volunteer Fire Department was gifted a drying rack for their firefighting gear thanks to generous donations from Lowe’s and Home Depot.

Tyler Fire Department to expand cancer-reduction initiatives with new equipment

The drying rack will aid the firefighters in protecting their health on the job. Bullard VFD said the rack decontaminates the clothing from toxic chemicals and substances like cancer-causing carcinogens they’re exposed to when fighting fires.

The team wanted to give a special shoutout to Rafe and Landen Dean who built the drying rack.

Bullard VFD said the rack will decrease the turnaround time to get the crew in service more quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kOjgEi200


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler, TxDOT to implement safety measures on part of West Grande

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler approved a funding agreement with TxDOT at this week’s council meeting to help improve the safety of West Grande Boulevard. A section of West Grande Boulevard known for having a history of traffic accidents and even fatalities. In August 2021, the Tyler City Council approved a contract to […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard and Hughes Springs receive Texas Parks and Wildlife grants

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas communities of Bullard and Hughes Springs have respectively received $110,082 and $150,000 grants from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. The City of Bullard received $110,082 for its Bullard Kid’s Park. The new developments will feature an all-inclusive playground and poured-in-place safety surfacing, so all kids can have […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler approves changes for downtown events

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved updating the application process and permit fee structure for temporary street and lane closures in Downtown Tyler.  Main Street Director, Amber Varona proposed an ordinance change to update the process and for temporary street and lane closures for downtown.  “Our object of this ordinance amendment […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County

KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County ESD 2 hires new fire chief

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Emergency Services District 2 announced on Monday a new fire chief was hired “after an extensive search.” Fire Chief Eric Greaser assumed the role on Jan. 9, and an official swearing in ceremony will take place on Tuesday conducted by Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. “I am honored […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Lions baseball program receives $10,000 donation

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation hosted a surprise check presentation for the Tyler High School Varsity Baseball team to celebrate a $10,000 donation from the DICK’S Foundation’s Sports Matter program. The presentation was held at Mike Carter Field before the team’s scheduled practice. Representatives from DICK’S and Tyler ISD leadership, including board member Lindsey Harrison, […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview man missing, officials asking for public’s help

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Longview man. LaShun David Farrow, 34, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 23. He is approximately 5’8″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. If you have any […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mount Vernon A.M.E Church in Palestine receives $75,000 grant

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Vernon A.M.E Church in Palestine received a $75,000 grant from Preservation Texas, to restore the historic building.  The congregation was built in 1921. “2015 Mount Vernon was listed on the most endangered list through preservation Texas,” said Tabitha Enge, the project manager for the restoration of the historic Mount Vernon A.M.E. […]
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Driver pinned inside car after 2-vehicle crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A driver was pinned inside their car after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler on Wednesday. The wreck took place around 2:48 p.m. on Bellwood Road and South Lyons Avenues, said the Tyler Police Department. One of the vehicles turned over and the driver was extricated from the vehicle by the fire […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Skeeter Boats facility to expand in former Halliburton site

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — More jobs could be on the way to East Texas with a major expansion of Skeeter Boats in the works, which could put a major property back on the tax rolls, the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation said. Kilgore EDC is entering a purchase agreement and economic development performance agreement supporting Skeeter […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy