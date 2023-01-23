Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
January 2023 approaching a 110-year-old record
We are approaching the end of January and the numbers for precipitation are adding up. This has been a soggy month with more rain than snow. The numbers are getting close to the Top 10 list for wettest Januaries in Youngstown, Ohio. How much precipitation has fallen this month in...
WYTV.com
Quick burst of snow possible: What to expect
(WKBN) — The colder weather pattern will continue with multiple ripples of low pressure sweeping through the Youngstown, Ohio, region, bringing several rounds of snow showers or flurries. Look for the risk for snow showers and flurries through evening with a chance for a heavier burst of snow into...
Crash on State Route 7 in Ohio causes traffic stops on highway
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there have been a couple vehicle crashes on Friday morning. Patrol says these are weather related crashes south of Shadyside, Ohio. Troopers say they are working on getting traffic moving once ODOT treats the road. Viewers say they have been sitting in traffic, not moving for over 30 minutes. […]
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
whbc.com
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
WYTV.com
YPD announces change in hours of operation for school zone cameras
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police have revised their schedule for hours of operation for traffic cameras in school zones. The cameras will be in operation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days school is in session. Previously, they were to be in operation until 9 p.m. The...
More traffic restrictions coming to downtown Youngstown
The area of W. Federal Street between Symphony Place and Fifth Avenue will close this Monday.
WYTV.com
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
(WKBN)- Employees at multiple Dollar General locations in the Valley on Friday confirmed that Ohio locations were temporarily closed but have reopened. Employees have said that locations in Salem, Boardman, and Youngstown had temporarily shut down as employees were doing price changes. Customers are now allowed in. We have reached...
Akron Public Schools among hundreds closed due to weather
Several Northeast Ohio schools will be closed Wednesday as a blast of snow and gusty winds is expected across the region.
WFMJ.com
Front Street in Youngstown reopens to two-way traffic Tuesday
Traffic is flowing again on West Front Street in Youngstown, after more than a year of being closed westbound on the street. City officials expected the project to be completed in August, but scheduling, labor and supply issues obstructed crews from reaching the anticipated date. Both lanes on the road...
WYTV.com
Rocks thrown from overpass damage several vehicles on I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least five cars were struck by rocks on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say they think the rocks were thrown from an overpass. According to a police report, a caller reported chasing two boys who were hiding on the side of the...
Power restored after car snaps pole in Youngstown
Over 400 customers were without power after a car hit a guard wire, snapping a pole in half Wednesday morning.
FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line
In the first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission line project, FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary American Transmission Systems, Inc. announced the completion of upgrades last month to 13 miles of high-voltage line in Ohio’s Carroll and ... Read More » The post FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors
A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
whbc.com
Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect
Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.
Downtown construction a challenge for Wheeling business
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One look around town and it’s clear that Wheeling has a lot on its plate in 2023. Its long public projects list is expected to draw new businesses when it’s finished. But some that are already here are finding the construction to be an everyday hassle. From new bridges, to new […]
WYTV.com
Car hits pole in Trumbull County, shuts down road
BRISTOL Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a car crashed into a pole in Bristol Township, closing a road Thursday morning. Troopers were called to Route 45 at Housel Craft Road around 4:45 a.m. Wires are down in the area and the road along with State Route 45 was closed until shortly before 7 a.m. It is now back open.
whbc.com
More Snow Coming, Advisories Issued for Sleet
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Winter weather advisories are up for the entire area from early Wednesday morning until mid-afternoon. AccuWeather says snow will develop in time for Wednesday morning’s commute. AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham on Canton’s Morning News says it could initially fall heavily, at...
