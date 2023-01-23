ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

WYTV.com

January 2023 approaching a 110-year-old record

We are approaching the end of January and the numbers for precipitation are adding up. This has been a soggy month with more rain than snow. The numbers are getting close to the Top 10 list for wettest Januaries in Youngstown, Ohio. How much precipitation has fallen this month in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Quick burst of snow possible: What to expect

(WKBN) — The colder weather pattern will continue with multiple ripples of low pressure sweeping through the Youngstown, Ohio, region, bringing several rounds of snow showers or flurries. Look for the risk for snow showers and flurries through evening with a chance for a heavier burst of snow into...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect

Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.
WYTV.com

Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures

(WKBN)- Employees at multiple Dollar General locations in the Valley on Friday confirmed that Ohio locations were temporarily closed but have reopened. Employees have said that locations in Salem, Boardman, and Youngstown had temporarily shut down as employees were doing price changes. Customers are now allowed in. We have reached...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Semi heads off roadway on I-80 in Trumbull County

LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A semi went off a highway in Liberty Township early Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a semi went off of I-80 near the Belmont Avenue Exit around 4 a.m. Troopers said that there are no injuries. One lane on I-80 was blocked,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680

Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Daily Energy Insider

FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line

In the first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission line project, FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary American Transmission Systems, Inc. announced the completion of upgrades last month to 13 miles of high-voltage line in Ohio’s Carroll and ... Read More » The post FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown

FirstEnergy was working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Youngstown early Wednesday. According to the utility's website, as of 10:15 am, 432 homes and businesses were without electricity on the city's south side. Crews were working on a damaged utility pole along East Indianola Avenue. It's estimated that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Car hits pole in Trumbull County, shuts down road

BRISTOL Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a car crashed into a pole in Bristol Township, closing a road Thursday morning. Troopers were called to Route 45 at Housel Craft Road around 4:45 a.m. Wires are down in the area and the road along with State Route 45 was closed until shortly before 7 a.m. It is now back open.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

