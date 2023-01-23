Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
January 2023 approaching a 110-year-old record
We are approaching the end of January and the numbers for precipitation are adding up. This has been a soggy month with more rain than snow. The numbers are getting close to the Top 10 list for wettest Januaries in Youngstown, Ohio. How much precipitation has fallen this month in...
WYTV.com
Quick burst of snow possible: What to expect
(WKBN) — The colder weather pattern will continue with multiple ripples of low pressure sweeping through the Youngstown, Ohio, region, bringing several rounds of snow showers or flurries. Look for the risk for snow showers and flurries through evening with a chance for a heavier burst of snow into...
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
YPD announces change in hours of operation for school zone cameras
The reduced time came after receiving feedback from the community, said Gena Sullivan of Blue Line Solutions earlier this week.
whbc.com
Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect
Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.
More traffic restrictions coming to downtown Youngstown
The area of W. Federal Street between Symphony Place and Fifth Avenue will close this Monday.
Power restored after car snaps pole in Youngstown
Over 400 customers were without power after a car hit a guard wire, snapping a pole in half Wednesday morning.
WYTV.com
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
(WKBN)- Employees at multiple Dollar General locations in the Valley on Friday confirmed that Ohio locations were temporarily closed but have reopened. Employees have said that locations in Salem, Boardman, and Youngstown had temporarily shut down as employees were doing price changes. Customers are now allowed in. We have reached...
WYTV.com
Rocks thrown from overpass damage several vehicles on I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least five cars were struck by rocks on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say they think the rocks were thrown from an overpass. According to a police report, a caller reported chasing two boys who were hiding on the side of the...
WYTV.com
Semi heads off roadway on I-80 in Trumbull County
LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A semi went off a highway in Liberty Township early Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a semi went off of I-80 near the Belmont Avenue Exit around 4 a.m. Troopers said that there are no injuries. One lane on I-80 was blocked,...
WFMJ.com
Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680
Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line
In the first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission line project, FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary American Transmission Systems, Inc. announced the completion of upgrades last month to 13 miles of high-voltage line in Ohio’s Carroll and ... Read More » The post FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Lisbon council warns residents to register chickens
Lisbon council members are requesting for residents to register their chickens.
WFMJ.com
Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown
FirstEnergy was working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Youngstown early Wednesday. According to the utility's website, as of 10:15 am, 432 homes and businesses were without electricity on the city's south side. Crews were working on a damaged utility pole along East Indianola Avenue. It's estimated that...
One Tank Trip: Fowler General Store
The Fowler General Store and Bakery was built during the Civil War, and is a real throwback to simpler times.
Auto dealer under new ownership keeps tradition of giving alive
A local car dealership helped finish Sweeney Chevrolet's Operation Santa campaign on Thursday.
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
WYTV.com
Car hits pole in Trumbull County, shuts down road
BRISTOL Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a car crashed into a pole in Bristol Township, closing a road Thursday morning. Troopers were called to Route 45 at Housel Craft Road around 4:45 a.m. Wires are down in the area and the road along with State Route 45 was closed until shortly before 7 a.m. It is now back open.
