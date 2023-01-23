ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata, OK

Cherokee Nation Donates $5 Million To Boys And Girls Club Programs

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1Fpg_0kOjfdcI00

The Cherokee Nation is giving $5 million to the local Boys and Girls Club programs.

This money allows the programs to tutor more kids, feed more kids and help more kids in general.

Brynn Barron, the CEO of the Nowata Boys and Girls Club, says the new money will be a gamechanger.

"We have a garden that we just got put in, and we will be able to just have that whole sense of providing kids with knowledge, and opportunities, and just enhance it with this new money,” said Barron. “We're thrilled."

The Cherokee Nation gives thousands to Boys and Girls Clubs annually, but this year, they decided to up their investment to $5 million, which will help with food, building improvements, and tutoring.

"They already fill a great deal of the gaps that exist across the reservation in terms of taking care of kids, so we're challenging them to, if they can, scale up what they do, and so that's what the largest part of this announcement today is in the area of childcare," said Chuck Hoskin, the Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

Hoskin says making sure kids have what they need when they get out of school is important.

"It matters whether our young people have what they need in terms of food security, in terms of daycare, child care, people that are in their lives in a positive way, particularly in those times after school," said Hoskin.

Barron says she’s seen the Boys and Girls Club change lives in Nowata and she is excited for the chance to be able to expand its programs.

"I have a big heart for kids anyway, but seeing kids in need and kids whose parents, some are working and some don't have work, but all of them need a place that's safe and a fun place to be after school," said Barron.

The money will go toward nine Boys and Girls clubs around Green Country.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma community holds beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield

ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma community held a beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old girl from Cyril was killed on Christmas Day. Oklahomans gathered in Enid to honor and celebrate Athena’s life. It was an incredibly moving and emotional day as Oklahomans from across the...
ENID, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Three Warming Shelters Open In Tulsa

The City of Tulsa has three warming shelters open. People can go to John 3:16 Mission, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and the Tulsa County emergency shelter. If you see someone outside in the cold, you can click here and fill out an outreach request form online.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

City of Tulsa Launching Office To Help Provide Financial Stability

The City of Tulsa is taking more steps to help people understand how to save their money and become financially stable. Over the next two years, the city will be building the new Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth. The new office will be an extension of the Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center, a place people have been going to for the past two years to learn how to best use their money. Nearly 600 people have gotten financial advice since the program launched in February 2020, according to the city.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma couple gets new home tailored to their needs

Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home on Thursday to a couple who previously struggled to find one that fit their needs. Darin and Alyson Smith met in college, but they have had a hard time in the past finding a place that they can easily navigate. Darin is in a wheelchair, and Alyson struggles with balance.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
ADA, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

State Board Of Education Approves Supt. Walters' Budget

The Oklahoma State Board of Education unanimously approved State Superintendent Ryan Walters' budget during a meeting Thursday. The Thursday meeting came after a contentious meeting earlier in the week, contention caused by confusion over which budget Walters was expected to present. The newly elected superintendent thought he was being asked to present his predecessor's budget to start.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run

WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
WELCH, OK
KRMG

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Found Not Guilty In Stabbing Due To Mental Illness

A judge finds Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty "by reason of mental illness" in the stabbing of her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzewiler. On Friday, the judge ordered that Kunzweiler be transported from jail to a mental facility for evaluation and treatment. According to the judge, the physical acts of the crime were committed but evidence showed they were committed by a person who couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong. The case was handled by DA Jack Thorpe from District 27.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy