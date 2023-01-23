ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots before naked gunman ran from Cobb Taco Mac

WSB Radio
 4 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon.

A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside.

The victim’s identity and condition have not been released.

Police said the shooting happened behind the Taco Mac in the parking deck at Parkway Pointe.

Police have taken a suspect into custody, but did not identify that person or say what led up to the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Brian Mims spoke to witness Kristy Owens, who said she heard multiple shots.

“It was not one or two shots. It was probably 15 or more shots and they were in very quick succession,” Owens said.

She said she and her co-workers ducked down under a table and then everyone ran for the exit.

“There was just an ocean of people scrambling to get to that exit,” Owens said. “We ran out as fast as we could and all the way down the street.”

Owens said that’s when she called 911.

She saw paramedics performing CPR on the victim, who was lying on the sidewalk. Owens said the gunman ran out of the restaurant wearing no clothes.

“When he came out of the restaurant, into the parking lot, he had no shirt on and his pants down to his ankles with no underwear on,” Owens said.

Owens said it was especially scary to think that she could have been harmed.

“I’m a single mom. I have three kids,” Owens said. “I have people that need me to come home to them.”

11Alive

Paulding County woman in custody after reportedly assaulting 5 children

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram. Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.
HIRAM, GA
11Alive

Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘This could ultimately be racially motivated:’ Police continue investigation into KSU student attack

Authorities said they are working on learning more about what happened the night two men attacked a college student at an off-campus apartment complex. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw on Wednesday, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5 caught red-handed breaking into vehicles in Dunwoody, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five teens are facing charges after police said they caught them breaking into cars overnight. The Dunwoody Police Department says officers responded to a call of an entering auto in progress around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at 2300 Peachford Road (Sterling of Dunwoody condos). Whers arrived, they began checking the area. An officer checked the parking lot of Peachford Hospital, next door to the condo complex, and found the suspected thieves actively breaking into cars. They fled when the officer attempted to make contact with them, but they didn’t get far.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating

BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett home suspected as base for fentanyl trafficking ring, 2 arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say a pair of fentanyl traffickers were running a drug operation out of a home in Loganville neighborhood. Police found guns, drugs and cash while searching the home before arresting two people and charging them with trafficking. “Whether it’s apartments, houses, expensive neighborhoods, not-so-expensive...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
