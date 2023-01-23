Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots before naked gunman ran from Cobb Taco Mac

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon.

A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside.

The victim’s identity and condition have not been released.

Police said the shooting happened behind the Taco Mac in the parking deck at Parkway Pointe.

Police have taken a suspect into custody, but did not identify that person or say what led up to the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Brian Mims spoke to witness Kristy Owens, who said she heard multiple shots.

“It was not one or two shots. It was probably 15 or more shots and they were in very quick succession,” Owens said.

She said she and her co-workers ducked down under a table and then everyone ran for the exit.

“There was just an ocean of people scrambling to get to that exit,” Owens said. “We ran out as fast as we could and all the way down the street.”

Owens said that’s when she called 911.

She saw paramedics performing CPR on the victim, who was lying on the sidewalk. Owens said the gunman ran out of the restaurant wearing no clothes.

“When he came out of the restaurant, into the parking lot, he had no shirt on and his pants down to his ankles with no underwear on,” Owens said.

Owens said it was especially scary to think that she could have been harmed.

“I’m a single mom. I have three kids,” Owens said. “I have people that need me to come home to them.”

