Louisburg judge resigns after reportedly serving without valid law license

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Attorneys file motion to dismiss lawsuit from former communications director
Attorneys representing the city of Kansas City, Missouri, are asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed last month by the city’s former director of communications.
KCTV 5
Overland Park woman ordered to pay restitution following Medicaid fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Overland Park woman has been ordered to pay more than $31,000 in restitution after committing Medicaid fraud. Carol Elaine Hensley, 63, was sentenced to 24 months in jail ordered to pay $31,174.49 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program, according to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
WIBW
Johnson Co. woman ordered to pay $31K in restitution for Medicaid Fraud
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Johnson Co. woman has been sentenced for Medicaid fraud and has been ordered to pay $31,000 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced Wednesday that Carol Elaine Hensley, 63, of Overland Park, has pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the Medicaid program and one count of unlawful acts concerning computers in Johnson Co. District Court. The court judge sentenced Hensley to 24 months behind bars, but that sentence has been suspended; Hensley has now been ordered to serve one year of supervised probation and pay $31,174.49 in restitution.
WIBW
Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
kttn.com
Man from Blue Springs indicted for fentanyl conspiracy and illegal firearm
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Alan J. Flamenco, of Blue Springs, also known as “Pablo,” 23, was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment...
Grain Valley couple’s murder, dismemberment trial delayed again
The trial for Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra, who are charged with killing a woman and burying her body, has been delayed for a third time.
KMBC.com
Kansas City drug-trafficking conspiracy now includes 27 defendants, 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A total of 27 people have been indicted as part of a drug-trafficking conspiracy in the Kansas City metro area. Anthony D. Harris, 40, and Latrell O. Dean, 19, both of Grandview, Mo., and Seville S. Gardner, 37, were the three latest defendants charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed on Jan. 26.
KCTV 5
Woman whose car was dragged 8 miles under semi had been drinking, ran red light, crash report states
KANSAS CITY, Mo./LEAWOOD, Ks. (KCTV) - A newly-released crash report states the woman whose car was dragged eight miles under a semi truck following a crash Wednesday in Leawood had been drinking beforehand and ran a red light. The crash report states a 28-year-old woman early Wednesday morning drove her...
Kansas City police called to Plaza Academy prior to shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to Plaza Academy High School in midtown about an hour before someone shot a staff member.
kttn.com
Kansas City man indicted for meth trafficking, illegal firearms
A Kansas City, Mo., man who was injured when his ATV flipped over while making a turn on an Independence, Mo., street was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Melvin L. Carter, 48, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand...
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
Bishop Miege High School officials respond to social media threat from students
Roeland Park, Kansas police increased presence after Bishop Miege High School officials alerted them to a social media threat.
KMBC.com
Threats with 'racist language' targeted students at Bishop Miege High School
ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Threats were made to Black students at Bishop Miege High School on Monday, according to the school. The school said in a statement on Tuesday that a "disturbing social media screenshot with racist language" targeted black students. After the discovery of the threat, Miege officials...
Kansas City man connected with Belton overdose deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking
Tiger Dean Draggoo, federally charged with fentanyl trafficking, is also connected with three overdose deaths in Benton, Missouri.
showmeinstitute.org
On Lying, Kansas City Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
When I was at Saint Louis University’s School of Law back in 2006, I vividly remember finding out that SLU (a Jesuit school) had been arguing to Missouri courts that it was not, in fact, an institution “controlled by a religious creed” so that it could qualify for tax incentives for a new arena in midtown. The university got its tax incentives, but for many practicing Catholics who had attended SLU, the school’s court argument was both illuminating and disturbing. To the public, SLU portrayed itself as Catholic, period, and I think still does. But to the government, SLU portrayed itself as only in that “tradition”—and thus eligible for Caesar’s coin.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police spot potential human remains near wastewater treatment plant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office after officers found what is believed to be human remains early Wednesday morning. Police said officers from KCMO's East Patrol Division were in the area of the Blue River...
republic-online.com
Tracing the history of the Miami County Courthouse
Back in the mid-1860s, county records were stored in an old building on the west side of the Square. W.G. Rainey, who was the sheriff at that time, knew the importance of these records, and he planned on building a three-story building at the south end of the west side of Park Square.
KCK police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car
Kansas City, Kansas, detectives have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead inside a vehicle on Thursday.
Comments / 0